Update 01.010.000 has arrived for NBA 2K21, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

This new update for NBA 2K21 seems to be only released for the next-gen versions of the game. This includes the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions. The patch number is 01.010.000 if you have the game on the PS5.

It appears as if the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game do not have a patch released at this time. However, we will try to update this post as soon as possible if more information comes our way.

NBA 2K21 Update 01.010.000 Patch Notes (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)

Sadly, it looks like official patch notes for the game have not been released by 2K Sports yet. Much like before, we will update this post once 2K releases more info on what it has done to the next-gen versions.

However, we do know that a recent roster update was released for the game a few days ago. You can read the roster update notes by clicking here. 2K Sports also announced via a press release that MyTEAM Season 7 is available now. You can read details of that below.

Start the new season off with a Ruby Evo Derrick Rose as the Level 1 reward, alongside 150,000 XP on day one. Players can race to level 40 to earn a Dark Matter Vince Carter as the Season 7 level 40 reward;

Several Dark Matter reward cards across MyTEAM Modes, including the late-great Elgin Baylor, Larry Johnson, Sidney Moncrief, Bailey Howell, Larry Kenton, Jerry Lucas, Louie Dampier and Bill Walton;

Starting Saturday, May 8, the Token Market will open to commemorate the newest inductees into the Basketball Hall of Fame with exclusive packs containing Hall of Fame badges and more;

To celebrate our Legend Edition Cover Athlete Kobe Bryant’s upcoming induction, all MyTEAM players will receive a Hall of Fame badge, every day for eight days (May 8-15) just for logging in;

Spotlight Sim is making its return with new rewards including Lifetime Agendas to be complete for the Fire Basketball, available for the first time on Next Generation consoles and the brand-new Holographic Basketball;

A new base set, Current Series 3, to match the intensity in the NBA right now. This set includes MyTEAM’s first ever Galaxy Opal base cards with Stephen Curry and Lebron James both rated as league-leading Galaxy Opals;

New signature challenge from Tracy McGrady: replicate his amazing scoring flurry from 2004 against the San Antonio Spurs by scoring 13 points in 33 seconds;

More daily challenges, locker codes, agendas, season levels and more to be announced from our Twitter (@NBA2K_MyTEAM) all season long.

NBA 2K21 is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia platforms.