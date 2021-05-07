Another New NBA 2K21 Roster Update Made Today (May 7th)

2K Sports has now made another new roster update for NBA 2K21. This roster update again makes a change to the player ratings for many of the young stars of the league.

One of the stars in NBA 2K21 that has seen an upgrade is Jayson Tatum from the Boston Celtics. Thanks to his impressive form in the real league, he has seen his player rating rise to an overall of 90.

Anthony Davis has come back from injury, but he has decreased to a 93. A 93 isn’t a bad rating, but he used to have a 94 overall before.

Anyway, you can look at the full player ratings for the game posted down below.

NBA 2K21 Roster Update Today

Anthony Davis: 93 OVR (-1)

Jayson Tatum: 90 OVR (+1)

Julius Randle: 89 OVR (+1)

Chris Paul: 89 OVR (+1)

Paul George: 88 OVR (-1)

Bam Adebayo: 88 OVR (+1)

Jaylen Brown: 87 OVR (-1)

Domantas Sabonis: 87 OVR (+1)

Michael Porter Jr.: 85 OVR (+1)

Brandon Ingram: 84 OVR (-1)

Caris LeVert: 84 OVR (+2)

Jonas Valančiūnas: 83 OVR (-1)

R.J. Barrett: 83 OVR (+1)

Derrick Rose: 83 OVR (+2)

Anthony Edwards: 82 OVR (+1)

Jusuf Nurkić: 82 OVR (+1)

Darius Garland: 82 OVR (+3)

Norman Powell: 81 OVR (-1)

Bobby Portis: 81 OVR (+1)

Danilo Gallinari: 81 OVR (+1)

Lonzo Ball: 81 OVR (+1)

Evan Fournier: 80 OVR (-1)

Immanuel Quickley: 80 OVR (+1)

Tim Hardaway Jr.: 80 OVR (+1)

OG Anunoby: 80 OVR (+1)

Derrick White: 80 OVR (+1)

Jordan Clarkson: 79 OVR (-2)

Kevin Love: 79 OVR (-1)

Marcus Smart: 79 OVR (-1)

Aaron Gordon: 79 OVR (-1)

Miles Bridges: 79 OVR (+1)

Rui Hachimura: 79 OVR (+1)

Daniel Gafford: 79 OVR (+1)

Saddiq Bey: 79 OVR (+2)

Torrey Craig: 79 OVR (+2)

Kendrick Nunn: 78 OVR (+1)

P.J. Washington: 78 OVR (+1)

Bruce Brown: 78 OVR (+1)

Doug McDermott: 78 OVR (+1)

Moses Brown: 78 OVR (+1)

Ricky Rubio: 78 OVR (+1)

George Hill: 77 OVR (-1)

Larry Nance Jr.: 77 OVR (-1)

Goran Dragić: 77 OVR (-1)

Hamidou Diallo: 77 OVR (-1)

Cameron Johnson: 77 OVR (-1)

Naz Reid: 77 OVR (-1)

Davis Bertans: 77 OVR (-1)

Tyrese Maxey: 77 OVR (+1)

Bojan Bogdanović: 77 OVR (+1)

Taj Gibson: 77 OVR (+1)

Mohamed Bamba: 77 OVR (+1)

Dwight Powell: 77 OVR (+1)

Khem Birch: 77 OVR (+1)

Gorgui Dieng: 77 OVR (+1)

Alex Len: 77 OVR (+1)

Robin Lopez: 77 OVR (+1)

Kevin Porter Jr.: 77 OVR (+2)

Raul Neto: 77 OVR (+2)

Grayson Allen: 76 OVR (-2)

Donte DiVincenzo: 76 OVR (-1)

Nicolas Batum: 76 OVR (-1)

Seth Curry: 76 OVR (+1)

Furkan Korkmaz: 76 OVR (+1)

Bryn Forbes: 76 OVR (+1)

Kevin Huerter: 76 OVR (+1)

Ersan İlyasova: 76 OVR (+1)

Cole Anthony: 76 OVR (+1)

Frank Jackson: 76 OVR (+1)

Kenyon Martin Jr.: 76 OVR (+1)

Ty Jerome: 76 OVR (+1)

Juan Hernangómez: 76 OVR (+1)

Anfernee Simons: 76 OVR (+1)

Oshae Brissett: 76 OVR (+4)

James Johnson: 75 OVR (-2)

Patrick Williams: 75 OVR (-1)

Talen Horton-Tucker: 75 OVR (-1)

Josh Jackson: 75 OVR (-1)

Patrick Mills: 75 OVR (-1)

Payton Pritchard: 75 OVR (+1)

Cory Joseph: 75 OVR (+1)

Yuta Watanabe: 75 OVR (+1)

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: 75 OVR (+1)

Dorian Finney-Smith: 75 OVR (+2)

Malachi Flynn: 75 OVR (+2)

Dewayne Dedmon: 75 OVR (+3)

Moritz Wagner: 74 OVR (-2)

Jeff Teague: 74 OVR (-1)

Austin Rivers: 74 OVR (-1)

Kevon Looney: 74 OVR (-1)

Chimezie Metu: 74 OVR (+1)

R.J. Hampton: 74 OVR (+1)

Facundo Campazzo: 74 OVR (+1)

Ish Smith: 74 OVR (+1)

Alize Johnson: 74 OVR (+2)

Gabriel Deck: 74 OVR (+2)

Nassir Little: 73 OVR (-2)

Pat Connaughton: 73 OVR (-1)

Dean Wade: 73 OVR (-1)

Avery Bradley: 73 OVR (-1)

Jaden McDaniels: 73 OVR (-1)

Vernon Carey Jr.: 73 OVR (+1)

Damian Jones: 73 OVR (+1)

Sekou Doumbouya: 73 OVR (+1)

D.J. Wilson: 73 OVR (+2)

Anthony Gill: 73 OVR (+4)

Markieff Morris: 72 OVR (-2)

Kira Lewis Jr.: 72 OVR (-2)

Garrett Temple: 72 OVR (-1)

Denzel Valentine: 72 OVR (-1)

P.J. Dozier: 72 OVR (-1)

JaKarr Sampson: 72 OVR (-1)

Killian Hayes: 72 OVR (-1)

Stanley Johnson: 72 OVR (-1)

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: 72 OVR (-1)

Mychal Mulder: 72 OVR (+1)

Aaron Nesmith: 72 OVR (+2)

Kelan Martin: 72 OVR (+3)

Patrick Patterson: 71 OVR (-3)

Mfiondu Kabengele: 71 OVR (-1)

Paul Reed: 71 OVR (+2)

Tyler Cook: 71 OVR (+2)

Nico Mannion: 70 OVR (+1)

Freddie Gillespie: 70 OVR (+2)

Ryan Arcidiacono: 69 OVR (-1)

Brandon Goodwin: 69 OVR (-1)

Anthony Lamb: 69 OVR (+1)

Trent Forrest: 69 OVR (+2)

You can see more of the player ratings via the official website. NBA 2K21 is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.