NBA 2K21 Update 1.10 Patch Notes (PS4 and Xbox One)

Update 1.10 has arrived for NBA 2K21, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

2K Sports already released the next-gen patch for NBA 2K21 a few days ago. That patch was for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game.

Well today we finally get the current-gen patches that cater to the PS4 and Xbox One iterations. The patch is version number 1.10 and it’s reportedly a 17.5 GB update on PS4. As for Xbox One, we’re hearing it’s a huge 30 GB update which is insane!

You can read the full patch notes for the current-gen versions of the game below.

NBA 2K21 Update 1.10 Patch Notes

General

New seasonal decorations in 2K Beach

Updated another set of player likeness improvements for current NBA players

MyCAREER

Keep an eye out for new events coming to 2K Beach in the coming weeks

MyTEAM

Resolved some menu issues with the Mystery tier in Domination

Duplicated Attribute Boosts for Triangle and Post Coaches have been removed

Addressed a Win/Loss exploit in Unlimited and other multiplayer modes

Made visual improvements to Dark Matter in certain menus

Additional preparations added for future seasons of MyTEAM

These are the official notes that we have received from the game thus far. If any more patch notes are released, we’ll be sure to update this post as soon as we can.

NBA 2K21 is out now for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on:April 8th, 2021