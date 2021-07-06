Update 1.12 has arrived for NBA 2K21, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

2K Sports has now released a new update for the older versions of NBA 2K21 today. This will affect the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game. For some people the PS4 patch size is over 11 GB while the Xbox One version is around 14 GB or more. This patch has been released in the early morning of July 6th, 2021.

2K Sports already released a patch for the next-gen versions of the game two weeks ago. It could be that this new patch for PS4 and Xbox One is the same thing. The only patch notes that we could find so far are from the PS4’s update history. You can read the details below.

NBA 2K21 Update 1.12 Notes (PS4 and Xbox One)

Improved the stability of the title in addition to a number of general improvements to the user experience.

The next-gen update from two weeks ago had the following patch notes that could be relevant.

WNBA court floors and dornas have been updated for the new season

Rookieville has been modified to allow for easier entry into The City for new players and a 1v1 court with a CPU opponent will now be available to ensure there is always an opponent

AI generated players will now have appropriate heights, by position, when playing games in The Rec

If anymore patch notes are revealed, we’ll be sure to update this post as soon as possible. NBA 2K21 is out now for PC, PS5. Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One.