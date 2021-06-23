Update 01.011.00 has arrived for NBA 2K21 and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

2K Sports has now released a new NBA 2K21 patch for the next-gen versions of the game. This means this update should now be available for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S iterations.

If you are playing the game on PS5, the official patch number is 01.011.000. The number might be slightly different if you own the game on Xbox Series X/S though. The patch size is 846.10MB on Xbox Series X/S.

2K Sports usually releases another patch for the last gen versions a few weeks later. It’s expected the last-gen patch number will be 1.12.

NBA 2K21 Update 01.011.00 Patch Notes (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)

Sadly, official patch notes for the game have not been published online yet. However, it’s expected to have many bug fixes as well as improvements to the core gameplay modes.

The last next-gen update came out back on May 10th, 2021 and this included a ton of roster changes as well as additions to the WNBA.

If more patch notes are posted about the game in the near future, we’ll be sure to update this post as soon as we can. The next-gen version of NBA 2K21 is out now for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

- This article was updated on:June 23rd, 2021