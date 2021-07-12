Update 01.012.000 has arrived for NBA 2K21, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

2K Sports already released an update for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of NBA 2K21 six days ago. This patch was update 1.12 and it featured improved stability. To be exact, the patch notes said: “Improved the stability of the title in addition to a number of general improvements to the user experience.”

Well today on July 12th, 2K Sports has now released a new update for NBA 2K21 for the next-gen versions of the game. This includes the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game only.

If you are playing the game on PS5, the update should show up as version number “01.012.000”. The patch number may differ if you are playing the game on Xbox Series X/S.

NBA 2K21 Update 01.012.000 Patch Notes (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)

As of this moment, it looks like the official patch notes for the new update have not been released yet. 2K Sports usually likes to share patch notes several hours after the actual update becomes available for some reason. We’ll be sure to update this post when more notes are revealed.

NBA 2K21 is out now for the PC, PS5. Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.

- This article was updated on July 12th, 2021