Outside of available standard rewards featured as part of its MyTEAM, MyCarrer, G.O.A.T Boat, and The W modes, NBA 2K23 Season 8 is set to offer all ballers a full course no matter their platform of choice, as the season is set to feature a wide array of events. But knowing when each event is gonna debut can be rather tricky given their runtimes. Now, here’s the full NBA 2K23 Season 8 event schedule for PC and current and last gen consoles.

NBA 2K23 Season 8 Event Schedule for Current and Last Gen

You can check out all events which either took, are taking, or are going to take place during NBA 2K23‘s Season 8 below.

Before you head down however, it’s important to point out that although 2K has still not revealed the vast majority of the events set to take place during NBA 2K23’s Season 8, you don’t have to worry, as we will update this article as new events are revealed or debut in the game.

All MyTEAM Events in NBA 2K23 Season 8 (Current & Next Gen)

Daily DM Agendas (Jun 30 to Aug 11) : Allows players to complete daily Agendas in order to get both 3,000 XP and a daily exclusive Dark Matter HOLO Card.

(Jun 30 to Aug 11) Allows players to complete daily Agendas in order to get both 3,000 XP and a daily exclusive Dark Matter HOLO Card. Season LIMITED (Available through the whole season): Complete matches while using set players and lineups featuring set rarities to earn weekly rewards.

All The City Events in NBA 2K23 Season 8

RUSH: 2V2 (Jun 30 to Jul 4): Allows players to take part in 2v2 matches against players of similar character stats in order to get VC, a player’s panel, jerseys, and boosts. Each game played will also reward you with 2XP.

All G.O.A.T Boat Events in Season 8

Currently, no G.O.A.T Boat events were announced to take place in season 8.

- This article was updated on July 3rd, 2023