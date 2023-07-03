All Free Dark Matter Cards in NBA 2K23 Season 8 and How To Get Them

Image: 2K, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

The eighth season of NBA 2K23 is currently underway and MyTEAM players have more than enough reasons to celebrate, as the new season allows them to get a truly wide array of 99 Rated cards (also known as the Dark Matter variants) for free, which include some top tiers such as End Game Joel Embiid. Now, so that you can get as many Dark Matter cards as possible during the season, here are all the free 99 OVR Dark Matter cards currently available in NBA 2K23’s Season 8 as well as how to get them.

NBA 2K23 Season 8: How Many Free Dark Matter Cards Can You Get?

On release, NBA 2K23 Season 8 allowed players to claim a total of 17 Season exclusive free 99 OVR cards. But that’s not all, as apart from the rotating rewards featured on some of the game’s modes, you will also be able to claim a total of 42 extra Unnactionable 99 Rated Holo Cards from previous seasons by completing daily HOLO agendas. Of the 42, 3 were already released.

Apart from those, the season also brought to the game a new All-Time Rewards card, thus raising the total of Dark Matter players available for free as part of the game’s permanent All-Time challenges, as well as through the long-running Trophy Case agendas to 35 per account. Out of the 35 Dark Matter players, 30 are All-Time Rewards variants, 3 are Trophy Case Rewards variants, 1 is an End Game variant of your choosing, and the final one is an Invincible Larry Bird.

All Free 99 OVR Dark Matter Cards in NBA 2K23 Season 8 and How To Get Them

All of the Season 8 exclusive free cards can be acquired by increasing your season level, as well as by completing seasonal as well as special daily agendas. You will also be able to get many of them by taking part in the game’s online and offline modes as well.

You can check out how to get all the currently available Season 8 exclusive free 99 OVR cards below, except for today’s free Dark Matter HOLO card, which you can check out in the next section.

End Game Stephen Curry: Start MyTEAM during season 8 to get the players automatically.

Start MyTEAM during season 8 to get the players automatically. Dark Matter Joe Dumars: Reward for reaching season level 30.

Reward for reaching season level 30. Invincible Ben Wallace: Reward for reaching season level 35.

Reward for reaching season level 35. End Game Joel Embiid: Reward for reaching season level 40.

Reward for reaching season level 40. Invincible Kenyon Martin: Available as a reward on both the Vault and the Wheel.

Available as a reward on both the Vault and the Wheel. Glorious OG Anunoby: Available as a reward for winning 20 Clutch Time games (Offline).

Available as a reward for winning 20 Clutch Time games (Offline). Rush Jaren Jackson: Available as a reward for winning 50 Clutch Time games (Offline).

Available as a reward for winning 50 Clutch Time games (Offline). End Game Allen Iverson: Available as a reward for winning 100 Clutch Time games (Offline).

Available as a reward for winning 100 Clutch Time games (Offline). Encore Kyrie Irving: Reward available after winning 125 Triple Threat games (Offline).

Reward available after winning 125 Triple Threat games (Offline). Invincible Eiton Brand: Reward available after winning 250 Triple Threat games (Offline).

Reward available after winning 250 Triple Threat games (Offline). Season 7 Rewards Horace Grant: Available among the Unlimited vault awards (Online).

Available among the Unlimited vault awards (Online). Season 7 Rewards Artis Gilmore: Reward for reaching 6,000 points in Unlimited.

Reward for reaching 6,000 points in Unlimited. Splash Zone Jaylen Brown: Available as a reward for winning 20 Clutch Time games (Online).

Available as a reward for winning 20 Clutch Time games (Online). Rush Demar Derozan: Available as a reward for winning 50 Clutch Time games (Online).

Available as a reward for winning 50 Clutch Time games (Online). Invincible Andrea Bargnani: Available as a reward for winning 100 Clutch Time games (Online).

Available as a reward for winning 100 Clutch Time games (Online). Invincible Dale Ellis: Available as one of the possible Tier 3 rewards on Triple Threat (Online).

Available as one of the possible Tier 3 rewards on Triple Threat (Online). Invincible Jamal Mashburn: The grand prize in Draft Mode.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Today’s Free Dark Matter HOLO Card and How to Get It

The card currently available as a reward for the game’s Daily HOLO Card Agenda is HOLO Heatwave Tyrese Haliburton. You can get the card by winning a game with a squad featuring 13 Pacers players and then performing 19 assists with any player.

How to Get All the Non-Rotating Free Dark Matter Cards in NBA 2K23

All of the non-rotating 99 OVR free Dark Matter Cards in NBA 2K23 can be acquired by completing Trophy Cases and All-Time Challenges/Agendas. You can check out how to get each of the free 99-rated Dark Matter All-Time Rewards cards, as well as Invincible Larry Bird and the new free End Game reward card below.

All-Time Rewards Maurice Lucas: Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Trail Blazers Challenges.

Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Trail Blazers Challenges. All-Time Rewards Doug Christie: Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Kings Challenges.

Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Kings Challenges. All-Time Rewards Kevin Love: Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Timberwolves Challenges.

Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Timberwolves Challenges. All-Time Rewards Rudy Tomjanovich: Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Rockets Challenges.

Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Rockets Challenges. All-Time Rewards James Worthy: Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Lakers Challenges.

Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Lakers Challenges. All-Time Rewards Daron Willians: Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Jazz Challenges.

Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Jazz Challenges. All-Time Rewards Kevin Willis: Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Hawks Challenges.

Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Hawks Challenges. All-Time Rewards Danny Manning: Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Clippers Challenges.

Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Clippers Challenges. All-Time Rewards Tony Parker: Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Spurs Challenges.

Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Spurs Challenges. All-Time Rewards Jerry Sloan: Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Bulls Challenges.

Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Bulls Challenges. All-Time Rewards Brad Daugherty: Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Cavaliers Challenges.

Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Cavaliers Challenges. All-Time Rewards Don Ohl: Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Wizards Challenges.

Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Wizards Challenges. All-Time Rewards Zach Randolph: Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Grizzlies Challenges.

Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Grizzlies Challenges. All-Time Rewards Rick Barry: Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Warriors Challenges.

Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Warriors Challenges. All-Time John Starks: Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Knicks Challenges.

Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Knicks Challenges. All-Time Rewards Tim Hardaway: Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Heat Challenges.

Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Heat Challenges. All-Time Rewards Bob Netolicky: Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Pacers Challenges.

Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Pacers Challenges. All-Time Rewards Fred VanVleet: Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Raptors Challenges.

Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Raptors Challenges. All-Time Rewards Bill Laimbeer: Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Pistons Challenges.

Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Pistons Challenges. All-Time Rewards Jason Terry: Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Mavericks Challenges.

Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Mavericks Challenges. All-Time Rewards David Thompson: Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Nuggets Challenges.

Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Nuggets Challenges. All-Time Rewards Derrick Coleman: Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Nets Challenges.

Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Nets Challenges. All-Time Rewards Bobby Jones: Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time 76ers Challenges.

Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time 76ers Challenges. All-Time Rewards Jack Sikma: Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Thunder Challenges.

Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Thunder Challenges. All-Time Rewards Terry Cummings: Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Bucks Challenges.

Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Bucks Challenges. All-Time Rewards Nikola Vucevic: Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Magic Challenges.

Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Magic Challenges. All-Time Rewards Jo Jo White: Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Celtics Challenges.

Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Celtics Challenges. All-Time Rewards Stephen Jackson: Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Hornets Challenges.

Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Hornets Challenges. All-Time Rewards Paul Westphal: Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Suns Challenges.

Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Suns Challenges. All-Time Rewards Jrue Holiday: Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Pelicans Challenges.

Available as a reward for completing all five All-Time Pelicans Challenges. Trophy Case Reward Tim Duncan: Reward for completing Trophy Case Divisions.

Reward for completing Trophy Case Divisions. Trophy Case Reward Larry Bird: Reward for completing Trophy Case Divisions.

Reward for completing Trophy Case Divisions. Trophy Case Reward Julius Erving: Reward for completing Trophy Case Divisions.

Reward for completing Trophy Case Divisions. Invincible Larry Bird: Reward for completing the Invincible Larry Bird agenda.

Reward for completing the Invincible Larry Bird agenda. End Game Bill Russel / Kevin Durant / Paolo Banchero: You can claim one of them after completing all the All-Time challenges above.

This guide was made while playing the eighth season of NBA 2K23 on a PlayStation 5 and will be updated daily in order to feature how to get the daily HOLO card and more.

- This article was updated on July 3rd, 2023