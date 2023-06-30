Image: Visual Concepts

NBA 2K23 The W is all about the WNBA. Fans of the mode will be very pleased when they find out about all the new rewards for season 8. From new jerseys and shorts to new boosts, as well as a gift of VC in-game currency — there is something for everyone here. This guide will cover all season 8 rewards for The W in NBA 2k23.

All Season 8 Weekly and Season Rewards for The W in NBA 2K23

There is so much to look forward to regarding rewards for the women’s league. Below are all weekly and seasonal rewards announced for The W in NBA 2K23.

Weekly Rewards

Jonquel Jones Heroine Edition Jersey

Team Resilience Boots

Sun Rebel Shorts

Helping Hands Boosts

Nike KD 15

Player Boosts

Stewie 1 Shoe Card

Seasonal Rewards

Skylar Diggins-Smith Jersey

Clothing Bundles

2K Breakthrough Skin

Rebecca Lobo Coach Card

VC

Noelle Quinn T-Shirt

As the WNBA season continues, fans of the sport will be able to follow along by claiming these rewards in The W Online Mode. It is essential to know that The W online is only available on newer-gen consoles — PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The good news is that season 8 of NBA 2K23 was released today, June 30, 2023 — so it is time to start getting after these great prizes!

Besides The W, season 8 also rewards players who are fans of other modes — such as MyCareer and MyTeam. MyCareer brings additions to the reward ladder, new animations and core patterns, collaborations, and more. Meanwhile, MyTeam adds new Invincible cards and End Game Cards.

Season 8 is shaping up to be the biggest yet, keeping players entertained and rewarded for endless hours. If you’re interested in learning more about season 8 and everything it entails, head over to the official NBA2K23 website, where it explains what to expect in the latest season.

- This article was updated on June 30th, 2023