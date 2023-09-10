NBA 2K24 Daily Spin Location and How to Claim Daily Prize Rewards

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In NBA 2K24, MyCarrer players can get a daily reward by interacting with one of two Daily Spins located in the CIty. But where is each Daily Spin located? Here’s the location of both the RISE and ELITE Daily Spins, as well as how to claim your prize from them.

NBA 2K24 Daily Spin Location

You will be able to find both the RISE and ELITE Daily Spin monuments in NBA 2K24 by heading to the Beach area (the place where you are introduced to the factions system).

Once there, you will be able to find the RISE monument at the left, in the spot marked in red below. The ELITE Daily Spin, on the other hand, can be found on the right, in the sport marked in blue.

How to Claim the Rise and Elite Daily Prize Rewards in NBA 2K24

After finding the Daily Spins, you will be able to claim your reward by first joining one of the game’s factions. You will be able to join a faction by completing the tasks part of either the Affiliations: Join ELITE or Affiliations: Join RISE side-quests and then talking to the representative of your desired faction.

Once you do that, you will be able to claim your Daily Spin Reward by simply heading to the monument of your faction and then interacting with it. Although you can freely switch between factions (at a cost), you can only claim one Daily Spin reward per day.

Should You Join RISE or ELITE?

Without taking into account which faction style you think is cooler, given its perks —in this case, the situational Two Way Tenacity gameplay boost, and the permanent increase in Defensive and Shooting capabilities— ELITE can be considered the best faction for those playing as either Power Forwards, Centers, Shooting Guards, or offensive Point Guards looking to attack the basket.

Taking into account the way the faction’s Heat Check gameplay mechanic offers a boost in Shooting after performing perimeter shots, as well as its permanent increase in both passing and Finishing, joining RISE is recommended for those looking to play as either Point Guards or as Small Forwards focused on being a threat while outside the 2pt line.

This guide was made while playing 2K24 on PS5.

