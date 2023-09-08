NBA 2K24 Face Scan Guide | How to Scan Your Face for MyCareer

Image: Visual Concepts

You may be wondering how to scan your face in NBA 2K24. This feature is a great way to customize your player, make him look like you, and add more of a personal touch to MyCareer. The good news is that scanning your face into the game is easy, and we have it all laid out for you in this guide. Here is how to scan your face for MyCareer in NBA 2K24.

How to Scan Your Face Into NBA 2K24 MyCareer

Scanning your face into NBA 2K24 is a simple process, and it all comes down to downloading the MyNBA 2K companion app. You can easily install the app from your mobile store; type MyNBA, and it should pop up. The app is free, so don’t worry about spending any money.

How to Scan Your Face For NBA 2K24

Once the app is downloaded, follow the steps below to scan your face and have it appear in the game.

Open the MyNBA 2K companion app and link to the platform on which you’re playing NBA 2K24. Select menu. Click the “Face Scan” option. Follow the instructions on the screen, telling you to rotate your head slowly in a circle. Wait for the white circles around your head to turn green, indicating the scanning is complete.

How to Add Your Face Scan in NBA 2K24

Once you follow those instructions, the app will inform you that the upload was successful. Now, head back into the game on your platform and follow the steps below to access the face scan.

Head to MyCareer from the main menu of NBA 2K24. Select MyPlayer. Select Appearance. Select “Scan Your Face” at the bottom of the screen. On the next screen, select “Check for Head Scan Data.” Once the game finds your face scan, equip it for your player.

There you go; now you can officially be a professional basketball player and play in the NBA! Well, at least you can pretend.

- This article was updated on September 8th, 2023