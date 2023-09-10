NBA 2K24 Timing Stability Explained

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

While crafting your own signature Jumpshot in NBA 2K24, you will be presented with a series of stats, each capable of affecting your shot’s performance in its own way. But although stats like Release Speed and Height are almost self-explanatory, what does Timing Stability mean? Here’s what is Timing Stability in NBA 2K24.

What is Timing Stability in NBA 2K24?

Differently from how Timing Impact worked on 2K23, in NBA 2K24, Timing Stability dictates how much the speed of your jumpshot will be affected by fatigue as well as by the presence of defenders.

As the stat will allow you to keep your shooting rhythm unchanged throughout long games, as well as allow you to improve your precision while performing fast breakthroughs, attacking at mid-range, and performing catch-and-shoot maneuvers from the 3-pt line, we recommend that you try to get at least a B+ score on it when creating your jumpshot.

Does Having a High Timing Stability Stat Increases Your Green Window?

Unfortunately no, having a high overall Timing Stability Stat will not impact your jumpshot’s Green Window. But that does not mean it won’t affect your ability to perform perfect releases, as a more stable shooting speed means that once you get into the rhythm, your perfectly timed shooting percentage is bound to increase.

In order to make performing perfectly timed shots a more recurring event in NBA 2K24, we recommend that you make use of Jump shots featuring signature elements and then turn off your shot meter, as according to Mike Wang (the game’s gameplay director) removing the meter will increase your Green Window by 20%.

Not forcing shots is also a sure way to increase your percentage (even with the meter on), as an open jumpshot will have a higher green window when compared to those performed while marked.

This guide was made while playing 2K24 on PS5.

- This article was updated on September 10th, 2023