New Valorant “Fade” Agent: Release Date, Abilities, Lore, and More

Valorant has been teasing their newest agent and the community is not sitting still on this one. A few days ago, the official Valorant Twitter account posted a video showing a scene of Brech behind bars with darkness creeping in on the edges. This video was posted the same day Valorant patched and the patch notes hinted toward something new on the firing range. Players immediately investigated the range and found a new area that seems to provide hints toward a new agent. Let’s go over what we know about Fade so far.

Valorant’s New Agent “Fade”

Valorant’s patch notes hinted that the agents were dealing with something on the firing range. So anyone that read the patch notes immediately went to the firing range and began exploring to see what was new. Players would quickly find the newly opened door at the bottom of the stairs near Yoru’s jumping puzzle. The door leads to a long hallway with two rooms in it. One room is just a dark cell. The other room seems to be Brimstone’s personal room, but the most interesting part is what happens when you enter the room.

Upon entering the study, you will have the paranoia effect applied to you. If you have played Spike Rush you may be familiar with this effect, it has darkness creep in around your screen and shrinks your field of view to a low amount. The Spike Rush effect also plays random sounds so you can’t hear what is going on around you well, but the firing range effect does not seem to do this. It seems this effect may relate to the new agent Fade.

It is implied that she is the person locked in the cell at the end of the hallway and she is applying the effect onto you when you enter the room. Tragically that is all we know at the moment, it seems like we know more about the Valorant mobile release than the new agent. The only other information we have about the agent is the few lines that have been leaked onto Twitter. “Bury your fears, or she will hunt them. Fade, VALORANT’s new Turkish Agent, stalks her prey with equal parts terror and tactics. Go ahead, try to hide.” which doesn’t tell us too much about fade.

The Valorant Twitter account has been regularly releasing videos showing agents experiencing their fears since the update. Aside from providing a nice bit of information about the agents in the video, it doesn’t show much about Fade. All we can do now is wait for the agent to be released with the new season or hope a new leak happens. If you need any more help with Valorant make sure to check out our other guides.

Valorant is available now on PC.