NHL 21 – How to Get NHL 94 Rewind

NHL 94 Rewind is a throwback to days gone by, by taking the classic NHL 94 and applying some roster updates and some modern sensibilities. However, while the addition has been advertised heavily to incentivize people to pre-order the game, it’s not entirely obvious as to how you’d attain it, as, for some reason, it’s not included on the disc. It should also be noted that you will need to have pre-ordered NHL 21 in order to have access and if you purchased a physical copy you will still need to redeem a separate code for the download.

How Do I Get NHL 21 Rewind?

PlayStation 4

Go to the PlayStation Store

Search for NHL 21 Rewind

Find the game and click Download

Xbox One

Go to My Games and Apps from the main Xbox menu

Search for NHL 21 Rewind

Find the game and click Install

If you pre-ordered NHL 21, I would strongly suggest you check this out as NHL 94 Rewind is the perfect slice of old-school nostalgia and a great way to compare how far the franchise has come since its origins in the sixteen-bit era.

