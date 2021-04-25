Nier Replicant: Do Nothing and Be Annihilated or Petrify Kaine?

At one point in Nier Replicant, you’re presented with a dire situation where you’re forced to either petrify Kaine or do nothing and be annihilated. It’s a tough decision to make, and many players have been struggling to make a choice because they don’t want to get a bad ending or mess up the story in any way. Nier Replicant has several different endings and it’s hard to know which choices actually have an effect on the plot on your first playthrough, but we’ve got your back with this one. Should you petrify Kaine and seal away the Shade or do nothing and be annihilated?

Should You Petrify Kaine or Do Nothing and Be Annihilated?

This choice does not matter. If you choose “Petrify Kaine and seal away the Shade,” the story will continue normally. If you decide to do nothing and be annihilated, Kaine will tell you that you don’t have a choice and the game will not progress until you choose to petrify her. Your decision does not affect the story at all.

Nier Replicant is a game with several different endings and a few choices that actually do matter, but you won’t have to make any dire decisions this early in the game. At this point, you’re still in Part 1 of Nier Replicant’s story. Most decisions in Nier Replicant don’t really affect anything until the very end of the game, so don’t worry too much about selecting the wrong option.

You’ll know when a choice will affect the game’s ending, and you’ll even be able to reload your save to view different endings and make different choices after the fact. This is a core part of what makes Nier special, so just sit back and enjoy the ride, especially if you’re a first-time player.

Nier Replicant is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.