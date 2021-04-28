Amber is a rare upgrade material in Nier Replicant that can be very difficult to find. Like most other upgrade materials in Nier Replicant, Amber only appears in one specific location and has a very low drop rate, which can make grinding for weapon upgrades take quite a long time. Whether you’re just trying to enhance your arsenal to take on tougher enemies or you’re grinding for the Forging Master achievement/trophy, you’ll no doubt need to stock up on Amber at some point during the game. Like Titanium Alloy and a few other upgrade materials, though, it’s pretty hard to get even if you know where to look. Here’s how to get Amber in Nier Replicant.

How to Get Amber in Nier Replicant

Amber can be found by breaking crates on the B2 floor of the Junk Heap. It also has a low chance of dropping from the robot enemies on the first floor of the area, but the crates on the B2 level are your best bet. Amber can also be purchased from the Materials Shop in Facade for 6000 Gold.

Running through the Junk Heap is the best way to get Amber. There are many crates on the B2 level, so be sure to break any of them that you come across. There’s also an extra room hidden behind a barrier in the northern area of the B2 level with several crates inside. You can use some of the bombs nearby to blow up the barrier and access the room. If you want to get a lot of Amber as quickly as possible, blow up the barrier, loot this room, leave the area, and come back. The crates and enemies will respawn, making this place the best spot to grind for Amber in the game.

If you’ve been working on side quests or have been selling a lot of items, then you could also just purchase Amber from the Facade Materials Shop. One Amber will set you back 6000 Gold though, which is why it’s recommended to just visit the Junk Heap to get some. If you have enough saved up and don’t want to spend any time grinding, though, the option to purchase Amber is always there.

Nier Replicant is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.