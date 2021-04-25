Titanium Alloy is an incredibly useful upgrade material in Nier Replicant, but it’s also very rare and hard to come by if you don’t know where to look. Like Memory Alloy, Titanium Alloy can only be obtained from one type of enemy in one specific location. Because of its rarity, you might also be stuck farming for it for a while if you need a lot. Some side quests require it, but it’s also used to upgrade many weapons. It’s a really useful material, so it’s more than worth the trouble it takes to get it. Here’s how to get Titanium Alloy in Nier Replicant.

How to Get Titanium Alloy in Nier Replicant

Titanium Alloy is dropped by the robot enemies in the Junk Heap. All robots in the Junk Heap can drop this material, but the larger robots on the B2 level of the dungeon are much more likely to yield Titanium Alloy. It’s a rare drop, so it’ll show up as a yellow orb on the ground.

When farming for Titanium Alloy, the best strategy is to clear the rooms with the large robots and then leave the area. When you return, the enemies will respawn, allowing you to destroy them again and again until you get the materials you need.

The Junk Heap contains many rare resources other than Titanium Alloy that you can obtain by farming its enemies, including Memory Alloy, Amber, and Damascus Steel. These are all used for weapon upgrades, so this dungeon is the best place to be if you’re looking to improve your gear. Most of these drops are quite rare though, so you could be running through the metal hallways for a while.

Nier Replicant is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.