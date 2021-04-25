Memory Alloy is an incredibly useful material in Nier Replicant that’s quite difficult to find. This rare resource is primarily used for upgrading weapons, but it’s also required to complete some side quests. However, it only appears in one place, and it’s a really rare drop from a specific handful of enemies. If you need a lot of it, you’re going to have to grind for a while. It’s a very useful material, though, so it’s worth the trouble it takes to get it. Here’s how to get Memory Alloy in Nier Replicant.

How to Get Memory Alloy in Nier Replicant

Memory Alloy is dropped by the large robot enemies on the B2 level of the Junk Heap. These enemies also drop Titanium Alloy, so it’s a good idea to farm them if you’re short on upgrade materials. Unfortunately, Memory Alloy is a much rarer drop than Titanium Alloy, so it could take a while before you get enough Memory Alloy from these robots.

To farm these robots for Memory Alloy, just clear the rooms, leave, and come back in. The enemies will respawn every time you leave and return to an area, allowing you to destroy them for materials as often as you like. Keep in mind that Memory Alloy is a very rare drop from these robots, and you’re likely to get way more Titanium Alloy than Memory Alloy if you farm in the Junk Heap. Thankfully, most side quests and weapon upgrades don’t require too many Memory Alloy, so you’ll likely just need one or two at a time.

Nier Replicant is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.