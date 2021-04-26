Nier Replicant: How to Get Blue Marlin

Fishing for Blue Marlin in Nier: Replicant can be a little troublesome, but well worth it. Being one of the final steps for The Fisherman’s Gambit side quest, it’s only natural to be a hard challenge. Not only the fish itself is a tough nut to crack, but the bait you need can be costly, if you end up missing a lot of them when trying to reel them in. Let’s talk about all of that, right below.

Where to find and how to catch Blue Marlin in Nier: Replicant

Before doing anything else, make sure to stock up on Sardines. They are needed to be used as bait, as the Blue Marlin is drawn only with Sardines attached to your hook. They can either be bought in Seafront, where our location to go is either way, or catch them yourself by following our guide here. After you have enough of them, and make sure you do have a lot of them, it’s time to go the place where Blue Marlin can be found.

If you end up buying them and you are already in Seafront, you just saved some time. Blue Marlin is located near the pier, exactly where the old man that gives you the quest to begin with, is. That makes it also a time saver when you need to go back to him after you catch the two fish needed. Go next to the water and cast your line until you hook some Blue Marlin.

Here is the ‘catch’ now. The specific fish of Nier: Replicant is a very hard one to actually reel in, so expect a couple of tries to be wasted. Hence why you need a lot of Sardines. It can easily break your line and escape if you are not careful enough. Additionally, there are also Sharks roaming these waters, who are also attracted by Sardines. Which means it is going to take a while before two Blue Marlin are caught, as they are the rare spawn of the area. You will mostly end up reeling in Sharks, so be patient, take your time, and after you manage to catch the number needed, return to the old man to finally complete this task and start worrying about the final step of The Fisherman’s Gambit.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.