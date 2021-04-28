Rusted Clump is an upgrade material in Nier Replicant used to improve weapons to levels 3 and 4. Whether you’re just trying to enhance your arsenal to be more effective in combat or you’re grinding for the Forging Master trophy/achievement, you’ll no doubt need to stock up on Rusted Clumps at some point during the game. Like Titanium Alloy and a few other upgrade materials, it’s pretty difficult to obtain even if you know where to look. Here’s where to get Rusted Clump in Nier Replicant.

How to Get Rusted Clump in Nier Replicant

Rusted Clump can be obtained by fishing in the Desert and Northern Plains. If you use Sardines as bait, you’ll have a roughly 25% chance of catching one. You should stock up on Sardines before you start fishing for Rusted Clump because you’ll likely land a few fish and other undesirable objects before you hook the item you need. You can either catch Sardines yourself using Lugworms or you can purchase them from a shop in Seafront.

The Northern Plains region is the best place to fish for Rusted Clump. While you can still obtain this item from fishing in the sand river in the Desert region, there are many more things in the sand that are attracted to Sardines. You might find yourself accidentally hooking a Hyneria or some other fish when using Sardines. There are still fish that are attracted to Sardines in the Northern Plains, but it seems like fishing junk and upgrade materials out of the water is a much more common occurrence there. Still, if you find you’re having no luck in one spot, you can always try the other. Rusted Clump has a relatively low catch rate anyway, so you could be casting your line for a while regardless of your preferred fishing spot.

