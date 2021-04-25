Nier Replicant: Where to Catch Hyneria

The Fisherman’s Gambit is a lengthy questline in Nier Replicant, and Part 9 of this quest requires you to catch a Hyneria. This is the final step of The Fisherman’s Gambit, and you’ll need to apply everything you’ve learned to catch this last fish. A Hyneria will put your fishing prowess to the test as it’s one of the most difficult fish to catch in the whole game. This quest is only available after completing all the other steps of The Fisherman’s Gambit. Here’ show to catch Hyneria in Nier Replicant.

How to Catch Hyneria in Nier Replicant

Hyneria can be caught in the Desert near the boat in the southwest corner of the region. This is the same place where you came to catch Sandfish for The Fisherman’s Gambit Part 6. Use Sardines as bait as cast your line into the river of sand.

The Hyneria itself shouldn’t be too much of an issue, but there are plenty of other things that you can hook instead of the fish that will take up a lot of your time. This fish has a pretty low spawn rate, so you could be here for a while. Make sure you stock up on Sardines before heading to the Desert. Remember, you can fish for Sardines yourself using Lugworms or you can just buy them from a shop for a low price. Since you’re in Part 2 of the game at this point, you no doubt have enough money to procure a sizeable supply of Sardines for this fishing trip.

Once you hook a Hyneria, just reel it in like normal. You only need to catch one to complete this quest, so head back to the Fisherman in Seafront as soon as you get one. Completing this quest will wrap up The Fisherman’s Gambit questline and leave you with the highest possible fishing skill in the game. This will allow you to take on the biggest fishing challenge in the game: catching a Rhizodont and earning the Fish of Legend trophy/achievement.

