Nier Replicant: How to Get Royal Fish

Royal Fish is the first real challenge of The Fisherman’s Gambit quest, one of the biggest questlines in Nier: Replicant, as it is the first large fish you need to catch and bring back to the old man. Fishing in video games is always a hit-or-miss thing, and Nier: Replicant at least has this quest spanning for a lot of chapters, making it an enjoyable side activity when you want to take a break from the game’s regular flow. Therefore, if you want to know where to find and how to get some Royal Fish for unlocking the next step of The Fisherman’s Gambit, all you have to do is to keep reading below.

Where to find Royal Fish in Nier: Replicant

Before anything else, make sure to stock up on Earthworms. This is the only bait that attracts Royal Fish, so you will for sure need a good amount of them, especially if you miss a lot of reel-ins. You can buy them from the Tackle Shopkeeper in Seafront for 10 Gold each, so having a couple of them in hand will not cost you a lot of money. With your bait and rod ready, head to your first (Nier) village, where your journey started.

After going back, you need to go towards the Eastern Road area. As you walk through that road, you will notice a big river alongside the specific pathway. It’s hard to miss it, so don’t worry about that. You can fish there, so look for the specific spots your character can sit and cast the line with some Earthworm on the hook. All that’s left, is to start reeling in some Royal Fish. Be careful though, since Royal Fish is categorized as a large fish in Nier: Replicant, making it quite harder to get than the regular ones you were capturing up until now. Hence why we mentioned for you to stock up on Earthworms. After you have caught the amount needed, head back to the old man to continue with the Fisherman’s Gambit questline.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.