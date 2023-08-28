Image: SHIFT UP Corporation, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

We are only a few days away from the debut of the GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE x NieR: Automata OveR:Automata collab event, which will bring a wide array of new features to the game, including the ability to recruit both 2B and A2. But once the event debuts, how will you be able to recruit them? Here’s how to get both 2B and A2 during the NIKKE x Nier Event.

How to Get 2B and A2 in Goddess of Victory: NIKKE

Once the OveR:Automata collab event debuts on September 1st, 2023, you will be able to get 2B in NIKKE by pulling on her Limited-Time Recruitment banner. The 2B banner will run from September 1st to September 28, 2023. She will be a Defender, Code: Fire.

You can check out a look at 2B’s in-game Dynamic Profile below:

A2, on the other hand, will be available as part of her own Limited-Time Recruitment banner, set to run from September 8 to September 28, 2023. When pulling on the 2B and A2 Limited-Time Recruitment banners, you will have a 2% chance of getting 2B and A2 respectivelly. They are not present in each other’s banners.

A2 will be an Attacker, Code: Fire. You can check out a look at her in-game Dynamic Profile below:

You will also be able to recruit A2 and 2B by exchanging Gold Mileage Tickets in the game’s Mileage Shop. Both 2B and A2 will cost 200 Tickets each.

How to Get All 2B Special Costumes in NIKKE

You will be able to unlock 2B’s first special costume, YoRHa Uniform 1 by pulling on the limited-time Under The Moonlight Costume Gacha. Her second special costume, 2B – Metamorphic Damage, will be unlockable by completing its OuteR:Automata Challenge requirements.

You can take a look at the design of 2B’s Metamorphic Damage costume below:

How to Get All A2 Special Costumes in NIKKE

You will be able to get A2’s first Special Costume, YoRHa Uniform Prototype, by purchasing and then reaching the maximum level on the game’s upcoming YoRHa Pass. Her second special costume, A2 – Metamorphic Damage, will be available as a reward for those who complete its OuteR:Automata Challenge.

You can take a look at the design of A2’s Metamorphic Damage costume below:

Like the banners for both 2B and A2, the GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE x NieR: Automata collab will end on September 28, 2023.

- This article was updated on August 28th, 2023