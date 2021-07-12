Update 1.0.0.2 has arrived for Ninja Gaiden Master Collection, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Team Ninja already released update 1.02 for the console versions of the game a few weeks ago. While no new content was added, it did address some minor bugs that the game was experiencing during its launch date.

Well now the developer has released a new patch for Ninja Gaiden Master Collection today. This patch is for the Steam PC version of the game, and it adds a few new features in the options menu.

You can read the patch notes below.

Ninja Gaiden Master Collection Update 1.0.0.2 Patch Notes (PC)

Display mode

Resolution

V-sync

Triple Buffering

Anti-aliasing

Depth of field

Display shadows

If you want to see the previous patch notes, you can view them below too.

Ninja Gaiden Master Collection Update 1.0.0.1 Patch Notes

Added the screen resolution 1440p to LAUNCH OPTIONS.

When 1440p is specified in LAUNCH OPTIONS, the rendering resolution is 2560 x 1440.

On the first startup, the game now enters Fullscreen Mode.

Pressing Alt + Enter now switches between Fullscreen Mode and Windowed Mode.

The mouse cursor is no longer displayed when in Fullscreen Mode.

When in Windowed Mode, closing the window now ends the app.

The game now saves whether you used Windowed or Fullscreen mode, and enters the mode on the next startup.

The app can now be ended from the pause menu.

Other minor issues were corrected.

We plan to add graphics options in a future update.

If you want to know more about this update, head on over to the game’s official Steam page. Ninja Gaiden Master Collection is out now for the PC. PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch platforms.