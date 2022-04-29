Nintendo Switch Sports: All Sports Ranked

If you’re looking to bring back the same energy that was found back in 2006, look no further than Nintendo Switch Sports. Featuring a glossy new coat of paint, as well as some new player avatars, you’ll be bowling, serving, and smacking back like it was the Wii days, but somehow, even better than ever before.

But, as with any compilation, some games are bound to take the cake over the others. As you play through the six currently available sports, you’ll find some are leaps and bounds above the others. While none of the games here are bad, you’ll find some take advantage of the system better than others. Here is our ranking of the sports available in Nintendo Switch Sports!

Number 6 – Tennis

While Tennis was an absolute blast on Wii Sports, you’ll find an almost identical copy on Nintendo Switch Sports. While that isn’t an awful thing by any means, this sport takes the least advantage of the new hardware, offering an almost copy/paste job of what was originally on the Wii. There is only the option to play in doubles, so no Solo grudge matches either. While still a very fun time, this one feels like a bit of wasted potential.

Number 5 – Volleyball

Again, while not bad on its own, Volleyball is more of a slow burner than other games in this title. While its ranking would be much higher in a group setting if you’re looking to hone your skills, be prepared to bump, set and spike over and over again. There is a bit of handholding in this sport, as well, with every move coming your way getting a reminder across the screen that will let you know what you’ll need to do. Still quite fun, but pales in comparison to some of the other sports on this title.

Number 4 – Soccer

While Soccer gives you the most options as to what you can do in the game, it’s hampered by one thing: speed. You’ll run out of stamina quickly, and it takes a while to come back into your corner. While it’s high/low kick system allows unparalleled control over the ball, the head dive can be a bit troublesome if you’re running into players that will spam this move. However, if you’re looking to get the most motion-controlled bang for your buck, Soccer is the way to go! Still a heck of a good time for anyone involved while playing what is essentially Nintendo Rocket League.

Number 3 – Bowling

The king is back, baby. Bowling on Nintendo Switch Sports feels better than ever, thanks to the use of the smaller JoyCon, and how well it tracks motion. You’ll find yourself bowling great games quickly, due to its great controls, and while a few things are missing from its Wii Sports days, like 100 Pin Mode, and the sad removal of throwing your ball back into the crowd, you’ll still find a great time bowling solo or with friends and family. Get to the lanes as quickly as you can!

Number 2 – Chambara

If you and a friend are looking to find out who the best Jedi would be in real life, there is no better way to do it than with the Chambara sport. You’ll have the choice of three different swords, all with their own unique abilities, and you’ll need to strike and block with caution as you try to knock your opponent off of the stage. While initially worried that it wouldn’t be able to hold a candle to the Swordplay game from Wii Sports Resort, you’ll find that tight motion controls that rarely go off the rails is worth your time and effort. We can see this one becoming a favorite at parties in the future.

Number 1 – Badminton

And the most surprising choice for the best game in Nintendo Switch Sports, you’ll find an intense game of back and forth going on when you first boot up Badminton. While initially, we didn’t have that high of hopes for this one, it surprised us with its great motion tracking, it’s the depth of how you can play, and how great it feels to make an opponent fall flat on their face, and hit the shuttlecock into their side of the net for a point. A great new addition to the series that brings fun for those that are new, as well as allows you to get tricky with it and play with expert skills.

And there we have it, our list of the six sports available, and where we think they rank! We’re excited to see what else Nintendo brings to the table, as we know that Golf is on the way for a Fall 2022 release!

Nintendo Switch Sports is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.