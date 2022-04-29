Nintendo Switch Sports: How To Do Celebrations In Soccer

As you’re making your way through the exciting events in Nintendo Switch Sports, you’ll find yourself enjoying a friendly game of Football, or Soccer if you’d prefer. As you play through this game, you’ll be able to jump, kick high and low, and even perform head dives to make sure that you’re getting to the ball before your opponents. Utilizing all tactics that you’re taught will help you keep your opponents on their toes, and you on the winning side of things.

However, what they don’t teach you during the tutorial for Soccer is that you’ll be able to gloat after scoring a big goal. That’s right, you can perform some basic celebrations in Nintendo Switch Sports, but the game doesn’t tell you that, probably to keep people from going overboard. But, we aren’t like that, and we are here to teach you how to perform a celebration after scoring a goal in Soccer!

Nintendo Switch Sports – How To Celebrate After Scoring In Soccer

After chasing down the opponent and stopping them from making a big play against you, you’ll be able to take things to the next level after scoring a goal on them. Once you jumped, kicked, and head-dive your way to a goal, you have a few different options.

If you run around, you’ll keep your arms out, running while feeling the rush of victory flow through your veins. However, if you want to show them how you’re really feeling, take both JoyCons and swing them down at the same time, and your character will drop to their knees, sliding in the direction you were running with their arms extended. They do not teach you how to do this in the tutorial, so you’ll have to experiment with the controllers to see how this works, and see the look on your opponent’s face when you do this.

While it’s a simple gesture, it’s something that not many seem to know about just yet, so we wanted to let you know how to do that. If you’re looking to celebrate in other ways, you’ll be able to take the game online and unlock a lot of new equipment, pro modes, and so much more. Nintendo Switch Sports has brought the fun of its predecessors back to our living rooms, allowing us to showcase our skills in these virtual sports once again. Just make sure you have enough JoyCons for everyone!

Nintendo Switch Sports is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.