If you’re looking to get the party started like it’s 2006, Nintendo Switch Sports brings the magic of Wii Sports to the big, or little, screen. You’ll be able to play all of your favorite sports, like Volleyball, Badminton, and Bowling alongside your friends and family to find out who the most competitive sportsman is.

However, if you’re looking to bring your bowling skills to either the living room or across the globe, you’ll need to find out how to do that. Thankfully, we are here to help you out! Here’s our guide on how to start up a game of Nintendo Switch Sports locally, and online!

Nintendo Switch Sports – How To Play With Friends

Once you boot up Nintendo Switch Sports, you’ll be shown a few different options:

Play Globally – Play Online and Earn Items (1-2 Players)

Play Locally – Play with people in the same room! (1-4 Players)

Play With Friends – Play with faraway friends online! (1-2 Players)

So, you’ll need to determine which mode you’re wanting to play to start. If you have a group of friends in the same room as you, you’ll want to Play Locally, whereas if you have friends across the globe that also have a copy of the game, you’ll all want to access Play With Friends, which will allow you to show your friends your Bowling skills. If you are playing online, however, you will need to have a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online.

Thankfully, playing with your friends in the same room is easy, as long as you have enough JoyCons available for the mode you’re trying to play. You’ll just have to create a character for them, and you’ll be able to pass them a JoyCon and connect from there.

There are many games that you’ll be able to play, with six sports currently available, with more being added in the future, such as Golf in Fall 2022.

Volleyball – 1 to 4 Players – 1 JoyCon per Player

Badminton – 1 to 2 Players – 1 JoyCon per Player

Bowling – 1 to 4 Players – 1 JoyCon per Player

Soccer – 1 to 2 Players – 2 JoyCons per Player

Chambara – 1 to 2 Players – 1 to 2 JoyCons per Player

Tennis – 1 to 4 Players – 1 JoyCon per Player

Much like Wii Sports, you’ll be able to select any of these sports at any time, work your way up through the ranks, and earn Pro Status, and new equipment as you play. And while Nintendo Switch Sports has introduced the new customizable Sportsmates, you may want to crank the Nostalgia levels up and bring back your favorite Mii Character for a romp through these sports. Thankfully, you can do just that in the game!

No matter if you’re playing with complete strangers or friends across the globe, you’ll find yourself having a blast with all of the different sports in the game, and a great way to get the party started. Or, if you’re just missing the feelings of 2006, you’ll find a killer bowling game that can’t be beaten by anything on the market.

Nintendo Switch Sports is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.