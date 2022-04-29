Nintendo Switch Sports: Best Games to Earn Points Fast

If you’re looking to showcase your character with the best equipment possible in Nintendo Switch Sports, you’re going to need to take your game online and make sure you’re ready to show the rest of the world that you’re as capable as you look. While you may be bowling with the best of them in your living room, you may find that you’re not racking up anywhere near as many points as you could be online.

Well, that’s about to change. You’ll be able to rack up points quickly with these methods, so you can unlock all of the gear that you’d like. Let’s dive right in and see what the best ways to earn points in Nintendo Switch Sports are!

Nintendo Switch Sports – Best Ways To Earn Points Quickly

If you’re looking to rack up as many points as you possibly can quickly in Nintendo Switch Sports, two games offer a better chance of getting massive points and multipliers quicker and easier than others.

If you aren’t afraid to put your pride on the table, you’ll want to make sure that you’re jumping into Chambara and losing as many games as possible, as fast as you can. While this sounds ridiculous, you’ll be able to rack up 100 points for every game that you play, even if you lose. If you manage to find an aggressive player that is swiping you down quickly, you can get hundreds of points in a matter of minutes. While it may not feel the best to do this, you’ll be able to get everything you need quickly this way.

However, if you’re looking to put your skills to the test, you’ll be able to jump into a global game of Bowling. There is a special mode online that will eliminate you if you don’t keep your score high enough, and if you’re good enough at bowling to make it to the end, you’ll earn massive amounts of points, that you’ll be able to put towards new equipment. Honing up your skills to make sure you can pay the bills would be the best way to rack up points quickly.

While it’s unfortunate that you cannot unlock equipment outside of Global Online Play, this may be something that Nintendo fixes in the future. Not every player is comfortable trying out their skills online, so we will have to wait to see if this is something that eventually makes its way to offline play.

Nintendo Switch Sports is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.