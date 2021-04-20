Update 12.0.1 has arrived for the Nintendo Switch console, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Nintendo already released update 12.0.0 earlier this month and that patch fixed issues with save data. It really wasn’t a very huge update, but it was important for all console users to download it.

Well today Nintendo has released another system update for the Switch console. Today’s patch is version number 12.0.1 and it’s available right now. You can read the full patch notes for the update posted down below.

Nintendo Switch System Update 12.0.1 Patch Notes

Ver. 12.0.1 (Released April 19, 2021)

General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.

That’s all the news we have for this update at this time. The new patch does not come with any new features as far as we know.

Anyway, the last major patch for the Nintendo Switch console was released last November. That patch was known as update 11.0.0 and it allowed users to copy screenshots and videos to the console and more.

For more information about today’s patch, you can visit the official website for details. We’ll be sure to let you know if more updates are released in the near future.

- This article was updated on:April 19th, 2021