Update 12.0.0 has arrived for the Nintendo Switch, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

A new Nintendo Switch update has arrived for the console, although sadly it doesn’t come with any new and amazing features. This new update has been distributed on April 5th. 2021 and should be widely available to everyone as of time of writing.

Updating the console is important to make sure your device will continue to operating smoothly for the foreseeable future. Anyway, you can read today’s full patch notes posted down below.

Nintendo Switch System Update 12.0.0 Patch Notes

We fixed the issue with the save data backup feature, where in rare cases, the automatic backup of save data is interrupted if a communication error occurs during completion of the save data backup process.

For steps on how to check if the error is occurring or what to do if the error has already occurred, you may find this information helpful

Nintendo already released update 11.0.1 back in December, although this patch wasn’t very large either. All it did was correct some issues that update 11.0.0 had. To know more about future Switch updates, you can visit the official website for more information.