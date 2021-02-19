Nioh 2: Complete Edition has dropped a new update, bringing a heavily requested feature to PC and a welcome freebie. The update touches on more than just PC this time around. Last week’s update primarily focused on bringing that platform up to snuff.

Update 1.26 sees the debut of DLSS on PC, giving those with Nvidia’s RTX GPUs a simple pathway to better performance. The freebie is Team Ninja’s way of celebrating the recent announcement of the Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection. Now players can dress up as Ryu Hayabusa thanks to the Dragon Ninja transformation.

The nitty-gritty details on everything else can be found below.

Nioh 2: Complete Edition Update 1.26 Patch Notes

Additional elements

Add the transformation of “Dragon Ninja,” to receive, visit the boon in the shrine.

Added “DLSS” to “Graphics Settings”. Available on

GeForce RTX series graphics boards.

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug where items could suddenly become unusable during multiplayer and many actions could not be performed properly.

Fixed an issue where “slow marks” used by enemies could have a very long duration

Also fixed a bug that youkai may fall when activating the youkai techniques “White Tiger” and “Nue” near a cliff.

Fixed a bug that the ball would fly to the ground if you lock on “Osakabehime” and make a strong attack while using the Yin-Yang technique “Fire Mark”, “Water Mark”, and “Lightning Mark”.

Fixed a bug that the powerful blow that can be activated by the mystery of Naginata Sickle “Transitional Sickle” and “Transitional Rage” may not be activated at 120fps.

Also fixed a bug where the rock rolling sound could continue to remain for traps that roll large rocks placed during missions.

Fixed a bug that guests could sometimes select a hierarchy that was not released in “Accompanying the Eternal World” of “Naraku Jigoku”

Fixed a bug where enemies in the darkness would drop the armor “Kobo Daishi’s priest’s robe” with a high probability.

Also fixed a bug where facial accessories would disappear when equipped with the head armor “Hagure Sohaya Costume Ears”

Fixed a bug where the head equipment of “Katagiri Katsumoto” and “Wakisaka Yasuharu” appearing in the main mission “Daigo no Hanami” was reversed.

Fixed other minor bugs

PC Bug Fixes