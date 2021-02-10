Nioh 2: Complete Edition Update 1.25.1 Patch Notes

A PC-specific update has arrived for Nioh 2, marking its first post-launch patch. The items addressed in the update primarily target the performance woes that led to Steam users to leave a slew of negative reviews following the game’s release last week.
Update 1.25.1 is here to refine the rougher edges that have been unfortunate blemishes on an otherwise spectacular package. Irritating instances of framerate drops, resolution inconsistencies, and game crashing have been swiftly cut out.
A quick trip to Nioh 2’s discussion forums show a mix of those praising the performance improvements while others lament the state of the game. However, the “Mostly Positive” review status reveals growing positivity towards the souls-like from the PC community.
Find out if your biggest concerns, if any, have been tackled on PC.
Nioh 2 (PC) Update 1.25.1 Patch Notes
- The confirmation button can now be changed from “Controls”.
- Fixed an issue where the lock-on target would switch when the mouse was moved, even if the “Move Camera/Switch Lock-On Target” setting was changed to an option other than “Move Mouse” in “Keyboard & Mouse Settings”.
- Fixed an issue where the mouse sensitivity could become so high that it became impossible to change the settings.
- Fixed an issue which sometimes prevented the selection of certain resolutions and caused the game screen to be cut off due to the Windows settings.
- Fixed an issue which made the game prone to crashing in certain environments.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when displaying the descriptions of equipment special effects.
- Alleviated the issue where the frame rate tended to drop when “Effect Quality” was set to “High” in “Graphics Settings”.
- Reduced the tendency for the game to run slowly when certain attacks hit the walls.
- Fixed an issue that caused black bars to appear on the left and right sides of the screen during multiplayer on ultra-wide monitors.