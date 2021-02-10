Nioh 2: Complete Edition Update 1.25.1 Patch Notes

A PC-specific update has arrived for Nioh 2, marking its first post-launch patch. The items addressed in the update primarily target the performance woes that led to Steam users to leave a slew of negative reviews following the game’s release last week.

Update 1.25.1 is here to refine the rougher edges that have been unfortunate blemishes on an otherwise spectacular package. Irritating instances of framerate drops, resolution inconsistencies, and game crashing have been swiftly cut out.

A quick trip to Nioh 2’s discussion forums show a mix of those praising the performance improvements while others lament the state of the game. However, the “Mostly Positive” review status reveals growing positivity towards the souls-like from the PC community.

Find out if your biggest concerns, if any, have been tackled on PC.

Nioh 2 (PC) Update 1.25.1 Patch Notes