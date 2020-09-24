No Man’s Sky: How to Upgrade Multi-Tool Class

No Man’s Sky Origins has brought Hello Game’s space-exploration game closer to the vision promised way before launch, and two of the new additions are additional slots and a class upgrade option for your multi-tool. They may not be as eye-catching an addition as all the new planetary and proc-gen changes, but they’re substantial no less. Plus, a higher class of tool is just better!

Multi-tools can be upgraded at the multi-tool vendor in space stations within No Man’s Sky.

When you enter a space station in No Man’s Sky head to the left (assuming you are facing the rear of the station, and not the exit). On this side you’ll find the component vendors, including the one for multi-tools. Just look for the multi-tool panel if you get confused, but he is in the center.

To upgrade your multi-tool in No Man’s Sky you’ll need to interact with the new upgrade station to the vendor’s right. It’ll have a hologram floating below the display, and interacting with the station will bring up three options. You’ll want to focus on the third one, which will allow you to upgrade your multi-tools class for a paltry assload of nanites.

Obviously you’ll want to save this option for boosting your A and S-class multi-tools (it’s not hard to grab an A-class with a little grinding). You’ll also want to save nanites for other tech upgrades, so consider upgrading the class of your multi-tool a late-game task.