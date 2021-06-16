Update 3.53 has arrived for No Man’s Sky and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

It was only six days ago that update 3.52 was released and now Hello Games is releasing patch 3.53 that is rolling out now to all platforms. If you have the PS5 version of the game, the patch number is 03.053.000.

While there is no new content that has been released for today’s patch, you can expect to see a lot of bug fixes. Please remember to contact Hello Games if you have any feedback regarding all patches in the game.

Anyway, you can read the announcement and patch notes posted down below.

No Man’s Sky Update 3.53 Patch Notes

“Thank you to everyone playing the Prisms Update, especially those taking the time to report any issues they encounter via Zendesk or console crash reporting.

We are listening closely to your feedback, and have identified and resolved a number of issues. These fixes are included in patch 3.53, which will be live on all platforms soon.”

Patch Notes

Fixed an issue that could cause some furry creatures to be missing the hologram effect when on the Space Anomaly.

Improved ship explosion effect during space combat.

Fixed an issue that could cause stars to appear closer than they should in VR.

Fixed a rare crash related to bases.

If you want to know more about this particular update, you can visit the official website. No Man’s Sky is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.

- This article was updated on:June 16th, 2021