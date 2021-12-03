No Man’s Sky Update 3.75 Patch Notes

Some small fixes are coming your way in this No Man's Sky update.

December 3rd, 2021 by Carlos Hurtado

Update 3.75 has arrived for No Man’s Sky, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Update 3.74 brought some small fixes to the game, improving its overall quality. The No Man’s Sky development team has delivered a lot of updates in recent months, showing its commitment to the current player base that keeps having fun with their game. Here’s everything new with No Man’s Sky update 3.75.

No Man’s Sky Update 3.75 Patch Notes

Bug fixes

  • Fixed an issue where players could get stuck when exiting a ship in an abandoned space station.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented VR Teleport Move mode from working correctly in some situations.
  • Fixed many crashes related to base and settlement rendering.
  • Fixed a crash related to base building and settlement layouts.
  • Fixed a crash related to creature navigation.

This small update managed to fix some annoying issues players were having across many matches. Even though the update is small, every small fix will make the game feel a lot better and smoother in the long run. Update 3.74 also brought some small fixes to the game, ranging from crashes to clipping issues.

No Man’s Sky is available now on PC, PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox One Series S/X. For more information regarding the update, go to the official No Man’s Sky website.

