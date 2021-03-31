Outriders – All Devastator Skills

Enoch is a hostile planet and as such it’s going to take one formidable combatant to face off against the opposition. In Outriders, the Devastator is ready to soak up bullets and blades as it tears through the blood-filled bodies unfortunate enough to be standing in its path.

The Devastator is the tank of the group, wielding and reshaping the earth itself as it crashes through the enemy ranks. If you are comfortable standing on the frontlines, maintaining the focus of aggressive foes, you are looking at the right class.

Here’s every ability this bulky, close-quarters specialist class is packing.

All Devastator Skills

Earthquake

Type: Seismic, Interrupt

Release a shockwave to deal damage and Interrupt all enemies in front of you.

Golem

Type: Protection

Fortify yourself against 65% of incoming damage for 8 seconds.

Gravity Leap

Type: Kinetic, Interrupt

Leap into the air and strike your targets from above, dealing damage and Interrupting enemies within a small radius of the area you land in.

Reflect Bullets

Type: Protection

Create a barrier that captures all enemy projectiles and accumulates damage. After 10 seconds of triggering the skill, the accumulated damage is reflected back to enemies in front of you. The barrier also protects against melee attacks by reflecting some damage back.

Impale

Type: Seismic, Interrupt

Select a target to Interrupt their skills, inflict Bleed, and deal damage. If the damage is lethal, the enemy will be impaled, creating a zone that grants a powerful bonus to Armor and Health regeneration to all allies in range for 9 seconds.

Tremor

Type: Seismic

Create a series of explosions around you, each dealing damage and draining Health from enemies within a medium radius around you.

Boulderdash

Type: Kinetic, Interrupt

Charge forward to Interrupt all enemies in your path and deal damage. At the end of the charge, you will smash the ground and deal damage to all enemies in a small radius around you.

Endless Mass

Type: Kinetic

Select a target to encase in stone, inflicting Bleed and pulling enemies within a small radius towards the initial target. The stone will then explode, dealing damage to all enemies within a small radius around the target.

If the stone-enhanced strength on offer doesn’t fit your style, take a peek at our Outriders class guide to find the right one for you.

Outriders is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia.