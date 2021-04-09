Outriders: All Status Effects Explained

There’s a lot of gear to find in Outriders, and a lot of weapons have status effects and other ailments on top of their normal damage output. Some of them are pretty self explanatory, like burning or freezing, but the world of Outriders has several unique buffs, debuffs, and other status effects that players may not be used to. Certain classes are centered around specific status effects too, so it’s a good idea to familiarize yourself with how they work if you’re playing something like a Technomancer or Pyromancer. Here’s an explanation of every status effect in Outriders.

All Outriders Status Effects Explained

There are eight total status effects in Outriders split into three separate categories. Most status effects within the same category work the same, but there are a few key differences between each of them.

Crowd Control Ash : Stops an enemy’s movement and attacks Freeze : Stops an enemy’s movement and attacks Slow : Reduces an enemy’s movement and attack speed

Damage Over Time Bleed : Inflicts damage over time while moving Burn : Inflicts fire damage over time Toxic : Inflicts poison damage over time

Debuffs Vulnerable : Increases damage received from all sources Weakness : Decreases damage dealt



For the most part, these status effects work just like their descriptions say, but there are a few things to keep in mind if you want to effectively use them in combat. Certain enemies, like Elites, have resistances to certain ailments. Of course, you can easily overpower enemy resistances if your build has the right mods or skills that enhance your status effects.

Keep an eye out for the “Status Power” modifier on armor pieces. This will improve all of your status effects across the board by whatever percentage the armor says, so these are the pieces you want to grind for if you want to have a status effect build. If you have the right gear set and the right skills unlocked, you can dominate the battlefield with fire, poison, or whatever else you like.

Outriders is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.