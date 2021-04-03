Outriders – How to Transfer Gear and Weapons Between Characters

Outriders has four classes and players are encouraged to try them all. To do so, multiple characters must be created, as class selection cannot be modified once set in the prologue.

Given how much loot showers the player in Outriders, eventually items are going to be picked up that would better serve another character. We will show you how to transfer those items to alternate characters.

How to Transfer Gear and Weapons Between Characters

Transferring items between characters is initiated at the player stash, an account-wide shared inventory space. The stash is located at established camps, such as Rift Town and Eagle Peaks, and can be found via the double latch box icon on the mini-map.

Interact with the stash and tab over to the Backpack category. The Backpack section will reveal all weapons and armor currently being held by that particular character. Highlight the item that you would like to transfer. Click “Move to stash.”

Now return to the lobby and change to the character for whom the gear is intended. Take this character to their nearest stash location and once again access the box. Stay on the Stash tab instead of proceeding to Backpack this time. Highlight the desired item and select “Take out.”

Now the characters have officially exchanged goods and can proceed on their journey better equipped.

Outriders is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia.