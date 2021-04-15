Update 1.06 has arrived for Outriders, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This patch aims to address a bug that has been causing the inventories of some players to be wiped that has been happening since the last update. Be aware that if the inventory wipe has happened to you, this patch does not recover what you lost; developers People Can Fly have said they’re working on recovering inventory and that will come separately, and does not require a patch to be implemented. Here’s everything new with Outriders update 1.06.

Outriders Update 1.06 Patch Notes

IMPORTANT:

With this new patch, some players may occasionally encounter multiplayer connectivity issues followed by inventory items being momentarily invisible. This is a known and only temporary behaviour that is part of our three-step inventory safeguarding measures. Restarting your game or waiting a few minutes and then restarting your game should make your items appear again.

We aim to address the occurrence of these edge cases in a future patch.

If you do encounter a wipe that occurs after installing the patch and is not resolved following a game restart, please immediately report this in this Edge Case sub-thread.

“While we are confident that the patch will prevent inventory wipes in future, we do want to use the weekend to continue monitoring the situation and ensure that no more players are encountering any related issues before we move onto the restoration process.

As soon as we are satisfied by the patch’s effectiveness, we will share extra details including timelines of our upcoming Inventory Restoration process.

While our teams have mainly focused on preventing any further inventory wipes, we have also continued to look at ways of improving our restoration process. We will update you with these final details as soon as we have tested it and confirmed what is possible.

For any affected characters currently encountering a “Couldn’t Connect to Server”: these characters will have their inventories returned and they will become fully playable again as soon as our restoration process has completed.

Please keep an eye out for our upcoming announcements regarding restoration and other Outriders related news updates.”

As you can see from the official patch notes, the developers are clearly working on trying to fix the bug and recover players’ inventories as quickly as possible, so make sure to follow their developments in the coming days if this bug has affected you.

Outriders is available now for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Reddit page.