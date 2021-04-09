Update 1.05 has arrived for Outriders, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The main purpose of this new Outriders patch is to fix the crossplay feature across all platforms. Once all platforms have been updated, you can play online with other people from different systems.

It has now been noted that patch 1.05 is out now for the PC and PS4 versions of the game as of time of writing this post. The patch will rollout soon for PS5 owners and the update is coming soon for Xbox owners.

You can read the full patch notes associated with this update posted down below.

Outriders Update 1.05 Patch Notes

PC & Console Platforms:

Once platforms have been updated to the same patch version, cross-play across platforms will become viable again EDIT: 09.04.21 – 19:05 UTC With the release of this patch, Crossplay between PlayStation and PC is now possible. Crossplay between Xbox and PC/PlayStation has been temporarily disabled until the Xbox patch has released. Crossplay between consoles and PC will be fully restored once the Xbox patch has gone live.



Overall stability improvements for the matchmaking service

Crash Fixes Will Fix a multiplayer crash that could result in client players having their inventory wiped Will fix the crash when completing the “A Bad Day” side quest. Will fix the crash that occurs in No Man’s Land when your language is set to Spanish (Yes, we know. Video game code is a magical thing). Will fix crash on launch issues Will include many more “random” crash fixes We are confident that these fixes will address the majority of crashes reported, as there are only a handful of root causes but the crashes they generate appear in a number of places.

Will fix the HUD disappearing in certain cases

Will fix bugs that interfere with players re-spawning in multiplayer Expeditions

Will fix bugs with players getting stuck on geometry (including when using Gravity Leap) or falling out of the world.

Will change the default matchmaking setting from “Open” to “Closed”. You will still be able to manually change this setting to “Open” through your game settings This change will prevent players from joining games where the host didn’t intend to play in multiplayer. It will also cut down on AFK lobbies This will also help improve matchmaking times, as the queues will be less likely to be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of constant matchmaking requests generated by “open” games.

Many other minor fixes and improvements

PC Specific:

Will Fix a performance issue where GPU is not being fully utilized. This should help with stuttering and DX11/12 issues

Outriders is out now for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One. For more about today’s patch, you can visit the game’s official Reddit page.