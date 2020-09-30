A new update for Overwatch has been released, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. This update is now live across all platforms, including PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It’s just a small patch primarily focused on bug fixes, so the file size is not too large and it shouldn’t take you too long to download. Issues with Genji and Tracer have been addressed and various other minor issues have been solved as well. Here’s everything new with Overwatch update 2.98.

Overwatch Update 2.98 Patch Notes

General Fixed a bug that caused the “gg ez” filter to no longer work properly. Fixed a bug that caused the “Add a Friend” button to disappear when using a controller on PC. Fixed a bug with skill ratings not appearing in the career profile for non-role queue competitive seasons. Fixed a bug that caused Twitch drops for Tracer’s Comic Challenge to not be received in game (rolling fix over the past week).

Heroes Genji Fixed a bug that caused Swift Strike to inflict double damage under specific circumstances. Tracer Fixed a bug that prevented Blink from working properly in specific rooms.



This update follows a larger patch released on September 24 that adjusted several heroes and their abilities. Roadhog’s hook now pulls targets closer to him, Orisa’s base armor was increased and her projectile speed was buffed as well, and McCree’s combat roll and flashbang received buffs too. Not only that, but Baptiste’s ultimate cost was reduced with the previous patch and Ashe’s dynamite was nerfed because Blizzard believes she still feels a bit too powerful. For more information on recent Overwatch patches, head to the official Overwatch site.