Paleo Pines Ankylosaurus Location

The Veridian Valley in Paleo Pines is home to over a dozen different dinosaurs, but many players are scratching their heads searching for the elusive Ankylosaurus. This dinosaur is one of the better known among the prehistoric Paleo Pines roster, and its spiky back and armored tail were a common sight in those cool dinosaur books you used to buy at the Scholastic book fair back in elementary school.

The Ankylosaurus is involved in some Paleo Pines quests and it has some of the game’s best skills, so it’s no wonder that players are trying so hard to find it. Unfortunately, that’s easier said than done. You’re going to need some additional dinos on your team and plenty of stamina to reach the hidden Ankylosaurus location.

Where to Find an Ankylosaurus in Paleo Pines

You can find an Ankylosaurus in the southeastern corner of the Veridian Valley. This is the starting area of Paleo Pines, but you won’t be able to reach the Ankylosaurus without doing some prep work. It’s locked behind a bunch of boulders that need to be smashed in order to clear a path.

To begin your journey toward the Ankylosaurus, start at your ranch and then follow the trail on the map above. Head east to the sandy desert corner of Veridian Valley. The path is blocked by some boulders, so use a dinosaur with the Smasher skill — like a Styracosaurus — to destroy them. Once you reach the desert area, you’ll meet some new faces like the Triceratops.

Your journey isn’t over yet, though, because there are some more boulders that need to be smashed to the north. These boulders are brown, not gray, so they blend in with the environment and may be hard to spot from a distance.

Just smash these boulders with the same dinosaur that you brought for the last blockade. If you’re out of stamina and don’t have any other dinos with the Smasher skill, just run back to your ranch and sleep to advance to the next day. There aren’t very many time penalties in Paleo Pines, so don’t be afraid to refresh your stamina for missions like this.

After clearing the way, you’ll find yourself in a lush clearing hidden away from the rest of the valley. Here, you’ll find an Ankylosaurus pack just waiting to be tamed. They have a somewhat complicated Friend Call, but once you nail it, they’re easily befriended. They’re herbivores, so feed them plants. Their favorite foods are crunchy, too.

Once you’ve tamed an Ankylosaurus, you can keep it at your ranch as long as you have a Dreamstone for it. They require 5 Herbivore Food per day and prefer to live in packs, so make sure you have friends waiting for it. The Ankylosaurus comes equipped with the Waterer and Stomper skills, letting it aid in watering crops and destroying large logs.

- This article was updated on September 28th, 2023