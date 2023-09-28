All Paleo Pines Dreamstone Locations

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Dreamstones are the key to expanding your ranch and growing your roster of dinosaurs in Paleo Pines, but they can be super hard to find if you don’t know where to look. While it’s understandable that the developers don’t want you to have 100 Stegosauruses within the first few hours of the game, there are so many cute dinosaur friends to meet in Paleo Pines that you’re definitely going to want to give them all a new home on your ranch.

Whether you’re looking for Small or Large Dreamstones, this guide has your back with all Dreamstone locations in Paleo Pines across all three major regions. It doesn’t look like they respawn, so you’ll want to snag as many as you can. Thankfully, there are a ton of them to find even in the starting area of Veridian Valley, so keep reading to learn where to find every Dreamstone in Paleo Pines.

Large Dreamstones are marked with an L, and Small Dreamstones are marked with an S on the maps below.

Veridian Valley Dreamstone Locations

The game’s opening area, Veridian Valley, has several Large Dreamstones and Small Dreamstones to collect. In total, there are 6 Large Dreamstones and 5 Small Dreamstones in Veridian Valley. The Large ones can provide a home to the Gallimimus, Styracosaurus, or other big species that call the verdant fields home, and there are multiple tiny dinos that can make use of the Small Dreamstones throughout the region.

You won’t be able to grab the Large Dreamstone in the sandy area to the southeast right from the get-go, however. The entrance to the desert area is blocked by some fallen boulders, and you’ll need to recruit a dinosaur with the Smasher ability to break those rocks and gain access. Doing so is part of a main quest to reach Dapplewood, but don’t forget to come and break these rocks too after unlocking the ability to do so.

Dapplewood Dreamstone Locations

Dapplewood is the second major region in Paleo Pines, and you’ll really start growing your dinosaur collection at this stage of the game. Dapplewood is home to a large collection of Large Dreamstones that are super easy to find, letting you tame multiple dinosaurs and add them to your ranch. There are 5 Large Dreamstones in total in Dapplewood accompanied by 2 Small Dreamstones hidden in different parts of the forest.

Dapplewood is home to huge dinosaurs like the Megalosaurus, Stegosaurus, and Tyrannosaurus Rex, so make sure you grab as many Large Dreamstones as you can if you want to tame them. Once you’ve unlocked more dinosaur helper abilities, navigating this lush forest will be a breeze. You should already have a Smasher dinosaur at this point in the game, and most of the dinosaurs that you’ve encountered in the wild have useful navigation abilities that will help you reach hidden areas of Dapplewood as well.

Ariacotta Canyon Dreamstone Locations

Ariacotta Canyon is the final region of Paleo Pines, but there aren’t many Dreamstones to collect here. The sandy desert of Ariacotta Canyon is home to 3 Large Dreamstones and 2 Small Dreamstones. It’s nice that they’re somewhat close together, but Dapplewood and Veridian Valley have way more Dreamstones both Small and Large to add to your collection.

Still, you’ve likely amassed quite a roster of dinosaurs by this point in the game, so the Dreamstones in Ariacotta Canyon should be treated like bonuses that let you squeeze one or two more prehistoric pals onto your ranch. This region is home to some of the game’s coolest dinos — like the Velociraptor — so additional Dreamstones are absolutely appreciated.

