Palworld Cheat Table | Where to Get and How It Works

Developed by Zanzer and ctl3d32, the Palworld Cheat Table has the potential to improve your gaming experience in Palworld by eliminating aspects of the game that you may find bothersome.

How to Get and Use Palworld’s Cheat Table

The Palworld Cheat Table can be found at cheater.fun, and as of February 7, it is undetected and updated to version 1.6.

To install the cheat table, follow these steps:

Download and Install Cheat Engine. Double-click the .CT file to open it. Select the game process by clicking on the PC icon in Cheat Engine. Keep the list. Enable the trainer options by ticking the boxes or adjusting the values from 0 to 1.

The cheat table offers a variety of features that can improve your time in Palworld. For instance, it enables features such as Pickup Pointer, No Hunger, Instant Incubation, Unlimited Items, and Technology Pointers. These can make some of those pesky mechanics in the game a little bit less cumbersome, allowing you to focus on what you enjoy about this alternative monster-catching experience.

The cheat table by Zanzer (for Steam) includes features such as:

Inventory Pointer

Unlimited Ammo

No Hunger

No Decay

No Weight

No Durability

100% Capture Rate

Easy Pal Condensation

Instant Incubation

Unlimited Base Camps

Increase Pal Shop Inventory

Pal Always Rolls Perfect Attack/Defense

Pal Always Rolls 4 Passives

Pal Always Rare

Instant Egg/Chest Respawn

Unlimited Items

The cheat table by ctl3d32 (for Xbox Game Pass) includes features such as:

Player Attributes

Infinite Inventory Item Amount

Max Item Durability

Max Building Durability

Tech Points

No item weight

No item spoil

Experience Multiplier

Damage Multiplier

Infinite Statues

No Hunger

Infinite Anc. Points

Infinite Items In Chests

LocalPlayer CustomTimeDilation (Faster animation, Attack Speed, and Movement Speed)

No Overheat And Fast CoolDown

All Recipes Unlocked

All Craft Recipes Unlocked

All Build Objects Unlocked

100% Capture Rate

Infinite Ammo

It’s crucial to understand that the scripts for Pals are only effective for newly spawned creatures. Pals that already exist won’t be affected by these scripts. Therefore, enabling these scripts before starting your game world is recommended. Additionally, be careful when breeding Pals. If you have any duplicate eggs, be aware that they will become non-functional after the hatching of any one of them.

- This article was updated on February 8th, 2024