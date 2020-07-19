Once you reach Toad Town in Paper Mario: The Origami King, your main goal becomes finding a way past a broken bridge to get to where Princess Peach’s castle used to be before it was taken. The only way through is via the sewers, which required you to find a Manhole Hook to get down there. Once you get down there though, you will notice it is very dark and may be a bit confused on how to light the way. For those having trouble turning on the lights, this guide will tell you just what you need to do.

How To Turn The Lights On In the Sewer

After you obtain the Manhole Hook and head down the ladder into the sewers, you will be surrounded by darkness except for the light coming from the surface. You at first may think you need to just walk right and will come across more light, but that will not be the case. Instead, you have to turn on the lights in here to help you figure out where to go.

Just to the right of where you come down the ladder, you will notice a red light that is just stationary. Approaching it will not bring up a prompt to interact with it or anything, which means you have to try something else.

Instead of just interacting with the red light, you actually have to smack it with your hammer. This may take a few tries, as you have to be just in the right spot for it to work correctly. Once you hit it, the lights will come on and the light will then turn green. If for whatever reason you wanted to turn it back off, you can do so by hitting it again.

While the first of these is pretty straightforward, it can get a little more confusing as you move through the sewer. There is one particular spot where you come down stairs and are behind a wall that you can’t really see, with the light actually being on the front side of the wall. This means you have to make sure way out and then hit it rather than being able to just stand where you think you might be next to it and you’re actually behind the wall.