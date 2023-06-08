Path of Exile 2: Release Date, Platforms, and Trailer

June 8th, 2023 by Christian Bognar
Path of Exile 2 Information
Image: Grinding Gear Games

It’s summertime, meaning a slew of announcements for video game fans. With the recent premiere of Summer Games Fest, there are tons to look forward to — including a new Mortal Kombat, a brand new Prince of Persia, and a sequel to the hit action RPG Path of Exile. Path of Exile 2 latest gameplay trailer has shown a quick glimpse of what to expect and a promise that there will be more revealed in the not-so-distant future. Learn about Path of Exile 2, including the Release Date, Trailer, Platforms, and more in this article.

Release Date and Platforms for Path of Exile 2

Path of Exile 2 gameplay didn’t show much, but it got our hopes up for what’s to come. At the time of writing, there is no official release date for the highly anticipated sequel, but the gameplay trailer reveals that fans can expect to learn more on July 28. We don’t know exactly what to expect on that date, but we are hoping for an official release date or more gameplay action.

Path of Exile 2 has officially been confirmed to launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. That said, it is undetermined whether Path of Exile 2 will be released on the newer gen consoles — even though they will likely be available to play on those systems. We will have to wait for further confirmation to go into detail about which platforms Path of Exile 2 will appear on.

Path of Exile 2 Gameplay Trailer

If you are craving more Path of Exile action — check out the latest gameplay reveal from the Summer Game Fest in the video below.

By the looks of the gameplay trailer, we can expect a better version of what we saw in the original Path of Exile. With updated graphics and fast-paced gameplay, we are all looking forward to more information on Path of Exile 2 in the coming months!

