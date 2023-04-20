Path of Exile Meta Crucible Builds: 10 Best Builds for POE Crucible League

Image: Grinding Gear Games and Tencent

There is no denying that Path of Exile gives players plenty of freedom to create some incredible builds using uniques, gems, and rare gear. With the release of the new Crucible expansion, players are looking to get ahead of the crowd and create unstoppable builds that help in leagues against bosses and end-game enemies. That is why we discovered these top 10 best builds in the current meta and compiled them in a list for you.

Top Builds for Path of Exile Crucible League

These builds feature a unique playstyle and incredibly high damage output that will shame any boss or enemy. Add Belt Enchantment modifiers to make each build even more deadly.

Best Duelist Builds for Crucible League

These are the best builds for the Duelist class, specializing in swords and axes. This class’s mix of dexterity and strength makes it the perfect balance.

Corrupting Fever Champion

This build is about movement speed and is a great league starter for casual and new players. What’s so great about this build is that the gear progression is straightforward and focuses on a long-range playstyle that promotes safety and helps with crowd control.

The gems needed for this build create the attacks through Kinetic Blast, creating projectiles that explode on impact dealing colossal damage. Combined with Greater Multiple Projectiles Support, this will cause multiple shots to go off, dealing more damage. Follow the armor and gem list below to start this build.

Gear

Head – Pig-Faced Bascinet

Amulet – Onyx Amulet

Chest – Skin of the Lords

Gloves – Haemophilia

Boots – Dragonscale Boots

Belt – Doryani’s invitation

Rings – Amethyst Ring and Two-Stone Ring

Weapon – The Poet’s Pen

Shield – Saffell’s Fame

Gems

Corrupting Fever.

Kinetic Blast.

Greater Multiple Projectiles Support.

Spellsinger.

Exsanguinate.

Lifetap Support.

Gladiator Build

The following Gladiator build has an excellent clear speed while also being a perfect candidate for a league starter. The gear progression is straightforward and focuses on long-range melee — giving the player more freedom against challenging enemies and bosses.

As for gems, Leap Slam allows players to move across the map at a quick pace, while Lacerate will destroy enemies as you continue to press forward. Follow the armor and gems below to create this build.

Gear

Head – Rare Helmet

Amulet – Rare Turquoise Amulet

Chest – Astral Plate

Gloves – Titan Gauntlets

Boots – Titan Greaves

Belt – Tyslatha’s Coil

Rings – Two-stoned Ring

Weapon – The Valiant, Jack the Axe.

Shield – Pinnacle Tower Shield.

Gems

Lacerate

Blood and Sand

Leap Slam

Lacerate

Maim Support

Ground Slamming Build

This build is very rewarding to play as it will provide you with many items and equipment due to the number of enemies you can kill. Also, the build is fast and durable, with excellent precise percentage and substantial in 1v1 situations.

Ground Slam Gem will have you leaping in front, destroying groups of enemies, and pairing it with Faster Attacks Support will allow you to attack much more often — making your build pretty unstoppable.

Gear

Helmet – Abyssus

Amulet – Whispers of Doom

Chest – Glorious Plate

Gloves – Titan Gauntlets

Boots – Titan Greaves

Belt – Ryslatha’s Coil

Rings – Amethyst Ring and Amethyst Ring

Weapon – Atziri’s Disfavour

Gems

Ground Slam

Faster Attacks Support

Blood and Sand

Ancestral Protector

Steelskin

Dash

Best Marauder Builds for Crucible League

These are the best Marauder builds to bring the class to its full potential. The Marauder class specializes in strength primarily but can be created to become a top-tank-like build with high defense.

Fire Juggernaut

The Fire Juggernaut build is all about the tank playstyle while destroying enemies through the use of fire. The playstyle is simple and an excellent league starter with high armor, max res, insanely high life regen levels, and armor that helps with elemental weakness. Follow armor and gems to start creating this build.

Gear

Head – Essence of horror

Amulet – Turquoise Amulet or Jade Amulet.

Chest – The Brass Dome

Gloves – Any glove with Dex or Chaos focus.

Boots – Legacy of Fury

Belt – Immortal Flesh

Rings – Reforge rare.

Weapon – Searing Torch

Shield – Saffell’s Frame

Gems

Rolling Magma

Arcane Surge Support

Frostblink

Flame Wall

Summon Phantasm Support

Holy Flame Totem

Knives Chieftain

This build can be described as a sturdy tanky spellcaster with lots of armor and evasion. Knives Chieftain also has massive Regen with the petrified Blood Gem and feels steady throughout the game, even in high-tier maps. Also, it helps that the build requires a minimum amount of button smashing to make it shine.

Gear

Head – Eternal Burgonet

Amulet – Turquoise Amulet

Chest – Skin of the Lords

Boots – Titan Greaves

Gloves – Titan Gauntlets

Belt – Arn’s Anguish

Rings – Circle of Anguish

Weapon – Oscillating Sceptre

Shield – Lacewood Spirit Shield

Gems

Ethereal Knives

Arcane Surge Support

Added Fire Damage Support

Vitality

Clarity

War Banner

Frostblink

Holy Flame Totem

Added Fire Damage Support

Best Ranger Builds for Crucible League

The Ranger should be your go-to class if you want to keep your distance from enemies and focus on dealing damage from a distance. They are high in dexterity and experts with the bow or throwing weapons. This is the best ranger build for Crucible.

Shield Thrower

Ever wanted to field like Captain America? Then this build is for you. There are a lot of gems involved in this one to make it shine, but once you obtain all of them — you will be unstoppable. The Shield Thrower build focuses on ailment immunity with 100% spell suppression and phasing, also upward of 25k armor.

Gear

Head – Lion Pelt

Amulet – Ashes of the Stars

Chest – Zodiac Leather

Boots – Slink Boots

Gloves – Slink Gloves

Belt – Stygian Vise

Rings – Two-Stone Ring and Amethyst Ring.

Weapon – Apex Rapier

Shield – Emperor’s Vigilance

Gems

Poisonous Concoction

Greater Volley Support

Void Manipulation Support

Chance to Poison Support

Unbound Ailments Support

Cruelty Support

Dash

Ancestral Protector

Steel Skin

Grace

Herald of Agony

Vitality

Cast when damage Taken Support

Summon Stone Golem

Mark on Hit Support

Snipers Mask

Best Shadow Builds for Crucible League

The Shadow class has high dexterity along with high intelligence. They mainly focus on using daggers or claws to fight enemies, making them usually quicker than most classes. You can make a deadly assassin with the builds below.

Poison Blade

The Poison Blade builds aims to do what the name implies — to poison enemies. Since you will be playing as an assassin, the gameplay will be high-speed, meaning more enemies will get poisoned altogether. The gear is easily accessible, and the playstyle works in every scenario. The build does focus on enemies slowly dying, though — because of poison — so it does require patience.

Gear

Head – The Devouring Diadem

Amulet – Impresence (Chaos)

Chest – Kintsugi

Gloves – Sling Goves with high life

Boots – Two-toned boots with increased movement speed.

Belt – Stygian Vise

Rings – Vermillion Ring and Circle of Nostalgia

Weapon – Cold Iron Point

Shield – Replica Mistwall

Gems

Blade Vortex

Chance to Poison Support

Void Manipulation Support

Unleash Support

Unbound Ailments Support

Plague Bearer

Withering Step

Ice Trap

The central part of this build will be the included Ice Trap gem. Ice Trap has a significant area of effect and can be tossed into large groups, making it perfect for crowd control and progress. Bosses are handled well here, and you can stack Ice Traps between phases, leading to enormous damage output.

Gear

Head – Nightmare Bascinet

Amulet – Agate amulet

Chest – Tinkerskin

Boots – Dragonscale Boots

Gloves – Slavedriver’s Hand

Belt – Stygian Vise

Rings – Two-stone Ring and Two-stone Ring

Weapon – Void Sceptre

Shield – Titanium Spirit Shield

Gems

Ice Trap

Lightning Trap

Swift Assembly Support

Added Lightning Damage Support

Frostblink

Steelskin

Vitality

Clarity

Orb of Storms

Best Templar Builds for Crucible League

The Templar is the best of both worlds, where this class focuses on high damage output through the melee and uses spells to its advantage. Check out the best builds for the Templar in this section.

Firestorm

This build is overpowered as it focuses on Divinarius’s uniqueness. It also uses Rathpith Globe to become tanky due to how it scales the player’s damage and critical chance — allowing the rest of the points to be allocated to defense. Playing as this build will make even the most challenging boss have a tough time trying to take you down.

Gear

Head – Rare armor helmet with Firestorm damage.

Amulet – Xoph’s Heart

Chest – Infernal Mantle

Gloves – Rare gloves with life regeneration rate and life, chaos resistances.

Boots – Rare boots with life, life regeneration rate, resistance, and movement speed.

Belt – Darkness Enthroned

Rings – Amethyst Ring

Shield – Rathpith Globe

Weapon – Divinarius

Gems

Firestorm

Unleash Support

Increased Critical Damage Support

Elemental Focus Support

Intensify Support

Cruelty Support

Best Witch Builds for Crucible League

The Witch starts pretty weak but can be created into an unstoppable force focusing on incredibly high summoning damage and critical attack power. The one build below will help maximize these two class components to their full potential.

Minion

This build starts to shine when level 8 comes around and succeeds in a league start build. With early and cheap gear, the build also carries well into end-game content. It is a summoner build where you will use zombies, specters, golems, and skeletons as the primary source of damage output — where the gems make each one more substantial than usual.

Gear

Head – Life then Res/Attributes

Amulet – Life, resistances, and attributes.

Chest – Skin of the Loyal

Gloves – Bones of Ullr

Belt – Darkness Enthroned

Rings – The Hungry Loop and Bone Ring

Weapon – Bitterdream

Shield – The Surrender

Gems

Summon Raging Spirit

Melee Splash Support

Infernal Legion Support

Minion Damage Support

- This article was updated on April 20th, 2023