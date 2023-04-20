Path of Exile Meta Crucible Builds: 10 Best Builds for POE Crucible League

There is no denying that Path of Exile gives players plenty of freedom to create some incredible builds using uniques, gems, and rare gear. With the release of the new Crucible expansion, players are looking to get ahead of the crowd and create unstoppable builds that help in leagues against bosses and end-game enemies. That is why we discovered these top 10 best builds in the current meta and compiled them in a list for you.
Top Builds for Path of Exile Crucible League
These builds feature a unique playstyle and incredibly high damage output that will shame any boss or enemy. Add Belt Enchantment modifiers to make each build even more deadly.
Best Duelist Builds for Crucible League
These are the best builds for the Duelist class, specializing in swords and axes. This class’s mix of dexterity and strength makes it the perfect balance.
Corrupting Fever Champion
This build is about movement speed and is a great league starter for casual and new players. What’s so great about this build is that the gear progression is straightforward and focuses on a long-range playstyle that promotes safety and helps with crowd control.
The gems needed for this build create the attacks through Kinetic Blast, creating projectiles that explode on impact dealing colossal damage. Combined with Greater Multiple Projectiles Support, this will cause multiple shots to go off, dealing more damage. Follow the armor and gem list below to start this build.
Gear
- Head – Pig-Faced Bascinet
- Amulet – Onyx Amulet
- Chest – Skin of the Lords
- Gloves – Haemophilia
- Boots – Dragonscale Boots
- Belt – Doryani’s invitation
- Rings – Amethyst Ring and Two-Stone Ring
- Weapon – The Poet’s Pen
- Shield – Saffell’s Fame
Gems
- Corrupting Fever.
- Kinetic Blast.
- Greater Multiple Projectiles Support.
- Spellsinger.
- Exsanguinate.
- Lifetap Support.
Gladiator Build
The following Gladiator build has an excellent clear speed while also being a perfect candidate for a league starter. The gear progression is straightforward and focuses on long-range melee — giving the player more freedom against challenging enemies and bosses.
As for gems, Leap Slam allows players to move across the map at a quick pace, while Lacerate will destroy enemies as you continue to press forward. Follow the armor and gems below to create this build.
Gear
- Head – Rare Helmet
- Amulet – Rare Turquoise Amulet
- Chest – Astral Plate
- Gloves – Titan Gauntlets
- Boots – Titan Greaves
- Belt – Tyslatha’s Coil
- Rings – Two-stoned Ring
- Weapon – The Valiant, Jack the Axe.
- Shield – Pinnacle Tower Shield.
Gems
- Lacerate
- Blood and Sand
- Leap Slam
- Lacerate
- Maim Support
Ground Slamming Build
This build is very rewarding to play as it will provide you with many items and equipment due to the number of enemies you can kill. Also, the build is fast and durable, with excellent precise percentage and substantial in 1v1 situations.
Ground Slam Gem will have you leaping in front, destroying groups of enemies, and pairing it with Faster Attacks Support will allow you to attack much more often — making your build pretty unstoppable.
Gear
- Helmet – Abyssus
- Amulet – Whispers of Doom
- Chest – Glorious Plate
- Gloves – Titan Gauntlets
- Boots – Titan Greaves
- Belt – Ryslatha’s Coil
- Rings – Amethyst Ring and Amethyst Ring
- Weapon – Atziri’s Disfavour
Gems
- Ground Slam
- Faster Attacks Support
- Blood and Sand
- Ancestral Protector
- Steelskin
- Dash
Best Marauder Builds for Crucible League
These are the best Marauder builds to bring the class to its full potential. The Marauder class specializes in strength primarily but can be created to become a top-tank-like build with high defense.
Fire Juggernaut
The Fire Juggernaut build is all about the tank playstyle while destroying enemies through the use of fire. The playstyle is simple and an excellent league starter with high armor, max res, insanely high life regen levels, and armor that helps with elemental weakness. Follow armor and gems to start creating this build.
Gear
- Head – Essence of horror
- Amulet – Turquoise Amulet or Jade Amulet.
- Chest – The Brass Dome
- Gloves – Any glove with Dex or Chaos focus.
- Boots – Legacy of Fury
- Belt – Immortal Flesh
- Rings – Reforge rare.
- Weapon – Searing Torch
- Shield – Saffell’s Frame
Gems
- Rolling Magma
- Arcane Surge Support
- Frostblink
- Flame Wall
- Summon Phantasm Support
- Holy Flame Totem
Knives Chieftain
This build can be described as a sturdy tanky spellcaster with lots of armor and evasion. Knives Chieftain also has massive Regen with the petrified Blood Gem and feels steady throughout the game, even in high-tier maps. Also, it helps that the build requires a minimum amount of button smashing to make it shine.
Gear
- Head – Eternal Burgonet
- Amulet – Turquoise Amulet
- Chest – Skin of the Lords
- Boots – Titan Greaves
- Gloves – Titan Gauntlets
- Belt – Arn’s Anguish
- Rings – Circle of Anguish
- Weapon – Oscillating Sceptre
- Shield – Lacewood Spirit Shield
Gems
- Ethereal Knives
- Arcane Surge Support
- Added Fire Damage Support
- Vitality
- Clarity
- War Banner
- Frostblink
- Holy Flame Totem
- Added Fire Damage Support
Best Ranger Builds for Crucible League
The Ranger should be your go-to class if you want to keep your distance from enemies and focus on dealing damage from a distance. They are high in dexterity and experts with the bow or throwing weapons. This is the best ranger build for Crucible.
Shield Thrower
Ever wanted to field like Captain America? Then this build is for you. There are a lot of gems involved in this one to make it shine, but once you obtain all of them — you will be unstoppable. The Shield Thrower build focuses on ailment immunity with 100% spell suppression and phasing, also upward of 25k armor.
Gear
- Head – Lion Pelt
- Amulet – Ashes of the Stars
- Chest – Zodiac Leather
- Boots – Slink Boots
- Gloves – Slink Gloves
- Belt – Stygian Vise
- Rings – Two-Stone Ring and Amethyst Ring.
- Weapon – Apex Rapier
- Shield – Emperor’s Vigilance
Gems
- Poisonous Concoction
- Greater Volley Support
- Void Manipulation Support
- Chance to Poison Support
- Unbound Ailments Support
- Cruelty Support
- Dash
- Ancestral Protector
- Steel Skin
- Grace
- Herald of Agony
- Vitality
- Cast when damage Taken Support
- Summon Stone Golem
- Mark on Hit Support
- Snipers Mask
Best Shadow Builds for Crucible League
The Shadow class has high dexterity along with high intelligence. They mainly focus on using daggers or claws to fight enemies, making them usually quicker than most classes. You can make a deadly assassin with the builds below.
Poison Blade
The Poison Blade builds aims to do what the name implies — to poison enemies. Since you will be playing as an assassin, the gameplay will be high-speed, meaning more enemies will get poisoned altogether. The gear is easily accessible, and the playstyle works in every scenario. The build does focus on enemies slowly dying, though — because of poison — so it does require patience.
Gear
- Head – The Devouring Diadem
- Amulet – Impresence (Chaos)
- Chest – Kintsugi
- Gloves – Sling Goves with high life
- Boots – Two-toned boots with increased movement speed.
- Belt – Stygian Vise
- Rings – Vermillion Ring and Circle of Nostalgia
- Weapon – Cold Iron Point
- Shield – Replica Mistwall
Gems
- Blade Vortex
- Chance to Poison Support
- Void Manipulation Support
- Unleash Support
- Unbound Ailments Support
- Plague Bearer
- Withering Step
Ice Trap
The central part of this build will be the included Ice Trap gem. Ice Trap has a significant area of effect and can be tossed into large groups, making it perfect for crowd control and progress. Bosses are handled well here, and you can stack Ice Traps between phases, leading to enormous damage output.
Gear
- Head – Nightmare Bascinet
- Amulet – Agate amulet
- Chest – Tinkerskin
- Boots – Dragonscale Boots
- Gloves – Slavedriver’s Hand
- Belt – Stygian Vise
- Rings – Two-stone Ring and Two-stone Ring
- Weapon – Void Sceptre
- Shield – Titanium Spirit Shield
Gems
- Ice Trap
- Lightning Trap
- Swift Assembly Support
- Added Lightning Damage Support
- Frostblink
- Steelskin
- Vitality
- Clarity
- Orb of Storms
Best Templar Builds for Crucible League
The Templar is the best of both worlds, where this class focuses on high damage output through the melee and uses spells to its advantage. Check out the best builds for the Templar in this section.
Firestorm
This build is overpowered as it focuses on Divinarius’s uniqueness. It also uses Rathpith Globe to become tanky due to how it scales the player’s damage and critical chance — allowing the rest of the points to be allocated to defense. Playing as this build will make even the most challenging boss have a tough time trying to take you down.
Gear
- Head – Rare armor helmet with Firestorm damage.
- Amulet – Xoph’s Heart
- Chest – Infernal Mantle
- Gloves – Rare gloves with life regeneration rate and life, chaos resistances.
- Boots – Rare boots with life, life regeneration rate, resistance, and movement speed.
- Belt – Darkness Enthroned
- Rings – Amethyst Ring
- Shield – Rathpith Globe
- Weapon – Divinarius
Gems
- Firestorm
- Unleash Support
- Increased Critical Damage Support
- Elemental Focus Support
- Intensify Support
- Cruelty Support
Best Witch Builds for Crucible League
The Witch starts pretty weak but can be created into an unstoppable force focusing on incredibly high summoning damage and critical attack power. The one build below will help maximize these two class components to their full potential.
Minion
This build starts to shine when level 8 comes around and succeeds in a league start build. With early and cheap gear, the build also carries well into end-game content. It is a summoner build where you will use zombies, specters, golems, and skeletons as the primary source of damage output — where the gems make each one more substantial than usual.
Gear
- Head – Life then Res/Attributes
- Amulet – Life, resistances, and attributes.
- Chest – Skin of the Loyal
- Gloves – Bones of Ullr
- Belt – Darkness Enthroned
- Rings – The Hungry Loop and Bone Ring
- Weapon – Bitterdream
- Shield – The Surrender
Gems
- Summon Raging Spirit
- Melee Splash Support
- Infernal Legion Support
- Minion Damage Support
- This article was updated on April 20th, 2023