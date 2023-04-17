Best Boot Enchantment Modifiers and Effects in POE

Image: Grinding Gears Games and Tencent

Boot Enchantment Modifiers are a great way to buff characters’ stats in Path of Exile. Boot enchantments can be categorized into one of three tiers — each tier is better than the last. The weakest tier is The Cruel Labyrinth, the medium strength tier is the Merciless Labyrinth and the strongest is the Eternal Labyrinth. This guide will go over the best Eternal Labyrinth Boot Enchantment as they are the best in the game. This guide will also go over their stats.

Top Boot Enchantment Modifiers and Their Effects in Path of Exile

Below you will find the best Eternal Labyrinth Boot Enchantments corresponding with their stats in Path of Exile. The description of their effects is how Path of Exile describes them in-game.

Boot Enchantment Effects Enchantment Chaos Damage 3 Adds 120 to 180 Chaos Damage if you’ve taken a critical strike recently. Enchantment Fire Damage 3 Adds 45 to 68 Fire Damage if you’ve killed recently. Enchantment Attack and Cast Speed 3 16% increased attack and cast speed if you’ve killed recently. Enchantment Status Ailments 3 10% chance to freeze, shock and ignite if you haven’t crit recently. Enchantment Cold Damage 3 Adds 45 to 68 Cold Damge if you’ve been hit recently. Enchantment Critical Strike Chance 3 120% increased critical strike chance if you haven’t crit recently. Enchantment Attack Dodge 3 10% chance to dodge attack hits if you’ve taken a critical strike recently. Enchantment Elemental Penetration 3 Damage penetrates 10% of enemy elemental resistances if you haven’t killed recently. Enchantment Leech 3 0.6% of damage leeched as life if you’ve killed recently. Enchantment Regeneration 3 Regenerate 2% of life per second if your were hit recently. Enchantment Lightning Damage 3 Adds 1 to 160 lightning damage if you haven’t killed recently. Enchantment Mana Cost 3 18% reduced Mana Cost of skills if you’ve been hit recently. Enchantment Mana Regeneration 3 70% increased mana regeneration rate if you’ve cast a spell recently. Enchantment Movement Speed 3 10% increased movement speed if you haven’t been hit recently. Enchantment Spell Dodge 3 8% chance to dodge spell hits if you’ve taken spell damage recently. Enchantment Stun Avoidance 3 80% chance to avoid being stunned if you’ve killed recently.

Related: How to Corrupt Gear in Path of Exile : Corrupted Gear Explained.

While there are more Eternal Labyrinth tier enchantments, these are the ones that offer the highest benefit. Your main goal should be to focus on obtaining the highest-tier enchantments instead of Merciless Labyrinth or Cruel Labyrinth — even though they aren’t terrible — because Eternal enchantments will save you the most trouble against the game’s most challenging bosses and encounters.

How to Search for Boot Enchantment Modifiers

If you want to quickly find the Boot Enchantment Modifiers listed above, you can do so by heading to the Path of Exile Trade menu. Head over to “Type Filters” and then “Item Category.” Select boots and also select yes for the “Enchanted” option.

These Boot Enchantments make a huge difference as you advance into the game and compete against the more challenging enemies. To make these enchantments work to their full potential, you will want to pair them with other items to create an incredible build — such as the Mageblood item. Players can get the Mageblood item by acquiring the Price of Devotion card, so check out our thorough guide on obtaining it quickly!

- This article was updated on April 17th, 2023