Payday 3 Infinite XP Glitch Guide: Max Out Weapon and Skill XP Fast

What if I told you that you could max out entire skill trees and weapons in a single heist? Thanks to YouTuber SwellHell, we now know how to perform Payday 3’s first infinite XP glitch, allowing players to accumulate tens of thousands of XP for weapons and skills in just one run. Time is money, so here’s how to pull off Payday 3’s 99 Boxes XP exploit.

How to Perform the 99 Boxes Infinite XP Exploit in Payday 3

At the end of a 99 Boxes run, quickly walking in and out of the escape zone will cause Payday 3 to believe you’re repeatedly completing the heist. Once you’ve finished dancing inside the rectangle, escaping the heist will reward you with a massive amount of XP for your equipped weapons and skill trees.

As you can see from the screenshot above, we managed to unlock several skills and a whopping 31,286 XP for both weapons in a single run. That’s the equivalent of completing a stealth run of Dirty Ice 33 times. That means you can max out guns and entire skill trees with one quick heist, which is perfect if you’re going for the Kitted Out achievement/trophy.

Speaking of stealth runs, we highly recommend completing 99 Boxes quietly to perform this glitch. It’s far easier hopping in and out of the escape zone when lead isn’t being loaded directly into your skull. Lucky for you, we have a complete stealth walkthrough for 99 Boxes right here.

Payday 3’s XP exploit (XPloit, if you will) works both solo and in multiplayer lobbies, so feel free to bring a friend or two along to speed up the process. Don’t forget to equip the weapons and skills you want to level before jumping into the heist.

To quickly recap, here are all the steps you need to complete:

Equip the weapons and skills you want to level.

and you want to level. Load into 99 Boxes and progress the heist until you’re ready to escape . (Stealth is highly recommended).

and progress the heist . (Stealth is highly recommended). Quickly walk in and out of the rectangular escape zone without letting the timer reach zero.

of the rectangular without letting the timer reach zero. Escape once you’re satisfied to receive a mountain of XP.

Can You Get Banned From Payday 3’s XP Exploit?

It’s entirely possible that you can get banned by abusing this XP exploit, so do so at your own risk. At the time of publishing, we haven’t had any reports of players being banned, and two accounts we’ve tested are perfectly fine.

Deep Silver’s terms and conditions explicitly state, “You agree that you will not, in whole or in part or under any circumstances, do the following: Exploit, distribute or publicly communicate any error, miscue or bug which gives an unintended advantage.” However, this is a generic boilerplate document used for all Deep Silver published games, and Starbreeze is far more likely to let players off with a slap on the wrist based on how they handled Payday 2.

If this exploit has been fixed by the time you’ve read this, or you don’t want to risk a ban, we also have a guide on earning fast XP completely legitimately, like a true criminal.

This guide was written while playing Payday 3 on Xbox Series X.

- This article was updated on September 29th, 2023