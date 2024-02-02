Persona 3 Reload: Best Ways to Get Twilight Fragments

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Twilight Fragments are new items in Persona 3 Reload, primarily used to open rare chests in Tartarus. The rare chests you encounter can hold powerful items such as stronger weapons, armor, and helpful consumables for combat. Here are the best ways to get Twilight Fragments in Persona 3 Reload.

How to Get Twilight Fragments in Persona 3 Reload

There are three main ways to get Twilight Fragments in Persona 3 Reload. Of the three methods, one offers Twilight Fragments in abundance and should be your primary focus when farming for the rare item. Below we will discuss each method.

Find Twilight Fragments Around the Map

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

First and foremost, players can find Twilight Fragments in Persona 3 Reload by periodically exploring the game’s map throughout the week. Sometimes, you will find a shiny blue object on the ground while exploring. These are Twilight Fragments. Nine times out of ten, it is only one Twilight Fragment per blue shiny object, but it’s still worth keeping an eye out for them.

Find Twilight Fragments in Tartarus

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The following way to get Twilight Fragments in Persona 3 Reload is by destroying objects found within Tartarus. There are two types of destructible in Tartarus, which are represented by colors: orange and blue. Orange will contain items to sell to the Police Station and consumables, while the Blue and larger ones will contain Twilight Fragments. Ensure you thoroughly explore each floor of Tartarus to maximize the number of Twilight Fragments you find.

Fastest Way to Get Twilight Fragments

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The last way to get Twilight Fragments in Persona 3 Reload, and the best way, is by talking to Elizabeth as you progress through the game. As you progress to higher floors in Tartarus and progress through the main story, you can check in with Elizabeth at the Velvet Room. She will periodically mention, “I have something for you.” She will usually hand over 3 to 7 Twilight Fragments. The number rises the longer you wait to speak with her!

You will know when Elizabeth has something for you when there is a blue question mark above her head. The blue question mark can sometimes mean she has new requests (side quests) for you, but it often means she has Twilight Fragments for you.

How to Use Twilight Fragments

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Twilight Fragments is mainly used to open rare treasure chests found within Tartarus. You can find the chest’s appearance by checking out the image attached.

Additionally, players can use Twilight Fragments when interacting with clocks found within Tartarus. Clocks will fully replenish your party’s HP and SP, making them valuable for long runs in Tartarus. The downfall is that they usually require around 7 Twilight Fragments, which is a steep asking price.

There you have it: how to get Twilight Fragments in Persona 3 Reload. I recommend you save all your Twilight Fragments for treasure chests rather than spend them on the clocks. You may miss out on valuable rewards if you waste them on clocks, and since Twilight Fragments are so rare, it’s wise to save as much as possible.

- This article was updated on February 2nd, 2024